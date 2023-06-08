2023 NFL preseason: NFL Network to carry 23 live games

NFL Network is the only network to show the entire slate of 2023 NFL preseason games, highlighted by 23 live games.

NFL Network's live preseason schedule kicks off with 10 Week 1 games starting Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. ET with No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans traveling to face the New England Patriots, followed by the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Minnesota Vikings at 10 p.m. ET. Week 1 preseason coverage continues Friday, Aug. 11 with quarterback Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers facing the Cincinnati Bengals at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Arizona Cardinals hosting the Denver Broncos at 10 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, NFL Network carries a quadruple-header of live Week 1 preseason games, starting at 1 p.m. ET with the Chicago Bears hosting the Tennessee Titans. Saturday's schedule continues at 4 p.m. ET with No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers hosting quarterback Aaron Rodgers in his debut with the New York Jets, followed by the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles traveling to face the Baltimore Ravens at 7 p.m. ET. The final game airs at 9 p.m. ET with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL Network's Week 1 preseason live schedule concludes Sunday, Aug. 13 with a double-header starting at 1 p.m. ET with reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs facing the New Orleans Saints, followed by the San Francisco 49ers at the Las Vegas Raiders at 4 p.m. ET.

NFL Network's live preseason schedule continues with seven Week 2 games, starting Thursday, Aug. 17 with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Cleveland Browns at 7:30 p.m. ET, and continuing Friday, Aug. 18 with the New York Giants hosting the Carolina Panthers at 7 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, NFL Network carries a quadruple-header of Week 2 preseason games, starting at 1 p.m. ET with the Detroit Lions hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars. Saturday's quadruple-header continues with the Houston Texans hosting the Miami Dolphins at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the Chicago Bears at the Indianapolis Colts at 7 p.m. ET and the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Dallas Cowboys at 10 p.m. ET.

NFL Network's Week 2 preseason live schedule concludes Sunday, Aug. 20 with the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the New Orleans Saints at 7 p.m. ET.

NFL Network's live preseason schedule concludes with six Week 3 games, starting Thursday, Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET with the Pittsburgh Steelers traveling to face the Atlanta Falcons.

On Friday, Aug. 25, NFL Network carries a double-header starting at 8:15 p.m. ET with the Tennessee Titans hosting the New England Patriots, followed by the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at 10 p.m. ET.

NFL Network's live Week 3 preseason schedule concludes Saturday, Aug. 26 with a triple-header, starting at 1 p.m. ET with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Cleveland Browns. NFL Network's triple-header continues at 6 p.m. ET with the New York Jets vs. the New York Giants, followed by the Los Angeles Rams at the Denver Broncos at 9 p.m. ET.

Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackouts in the local markets of the participating teams.

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.