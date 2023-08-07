Titans assistant coach Terrell Williams to act as HC in preseason game vs. Bears

Mike Vrabel will be handing off coaching duties for the Tennessee Titans' preseason opener on Saturday in Chicago.
Vrabel told reporters on Monday that assistant head coach/defensive line coach Terrell Williams would handle the head coaching duties for the first preseason game against the Bears.
"I told the team and everyone involved here in the organization, Terrell Williams will act as the head coach against Chicago starting on Friday," he said. "This is a great opportunity for him and for us and everyone involved. So Big T will handle that."
Vrabel will be at the game and help prepare but will cede operational duties to Williams, with defensive assistant Clinton McMillan running the D-Line.
Williams joined the Titans as defensive line coach in 2018. This offseason, he was promoted to assistant head coach. The 49-year-old began his career as a D-line coach at the college level in 1998. Williams moved to the NFL, coaching defensive linemen with the Raiders (2012-2014) and Dolphins (2015-2017) before joining Tennessee.
Allowing Williams the chance to act as head coach for the Titans' preseason game is an excellent move by Vrabel that gives the long-time assistant exposure and could help in potential future head-coaching interviews that might come Williams' way down the road.