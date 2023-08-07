Titans assistant coach Terrell Williams to act as HC in preseason game vs. Bears

Vrabel will be at the game and help prepare but will cede operational duties to Williams, with defensive assistant Clinton McMillan running the D-Line.

Williams joined the Titans as defensive line coach in 2018. This offseason, he was promoted to assistant head coach. The 49-year-old began his career as a D-line coach at the college level in 1998. Williams moved to the NFL, coaching defensive linemen with the Raiders (2012-2014) and Dolphins (2015-2017) before joining Tennessee.