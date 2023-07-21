Titans safety Kevin Byard agrees to restructured deal, lowering base salary to $11M

The Titans approached Byard back in March about a possible pay cut. The two-time first-team All-Pro rejected the idea but did not request a trade out of Tennessee.

The pay-cut question lingered around the star safety this offseason. Still, Byard reported to minicamp in June, citing the importance of being a leader despite the protracted questions about his future.

Now there is some finality regarding those questions.

The Titans gained some cap space to help operate this season, including the recent signing of DeAndre Hopkins, which the club has yet to make official.

Byard inked a five-year, $70.5 million contract in 2019. His $14.1 million-per-year average put him ninth among all safeties before the adjustment for 2023. There are zero guaranteed dollars left on the final two years of his contract.