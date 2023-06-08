Titans S Kevin Byard on attending minicamp after rejecting pay cut: Important to come and 'be a leader'

"I mean, I don't really want to get into my feelings or anything about that, any emotions about. … I guarantee I will not be the last player, and I haven't been the first player, to come to about a pay cut," he said. "I let my agent and the organization … handle those things. I felt it was very important for myself, though … to come here and be a leader and be the person I've always been, making plays, communicating, and things like that. So that's always who I'm going to be. I just felt that was very important for me."