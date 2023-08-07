Ravens FB Patrick Ricard practicing with offensive line after coming off PUP list

Ricard made the switch from a collegiate defensive lineman to fullback upon entering the NFL, but he moonlighted at his old position when necessary early in his career. His main task since then has been to serve as a bruising blocker who is surprisingly capable of making a difference as a pass-catcher when called upon.

Injuries have hampered Ricard, who successfully underwent a second hip procedure in the offseason, forcing him to start camp on the PUP list. Baltimore already had a solution on its roster: athletic fullback/tight end Ben Mason, who replaced Ricard during the veteran's absence, getting reps as both a blocker and pass catcher.

With Mason in the fold, Baltimore doesn't necessarily need Ricard to return to his role as a full-time fullback. But the Ravens also know he's uniquely capable of still serving a purpose within Baltimore's system, and giving him a look at offensive line isn't a bad idea, especially since the Ravens could use an extra effective blocker up front.

"I think Patrick's an established player," tight ends coach George Godsey said Saturday. "He's able to block people, move people (and) he's a good protector. His role is physicality, so with every offense, there has to be that component. He's demonstrated that for the past few years. I think most of our opponents will say that, too."

Could there be a future in which Ricard and Mason are both on the field, with Ricard joining the offensive line and Mason filling the H-back role? As Monday's practice showed, it's not out of the question.