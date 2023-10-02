NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- CB Tre'Davious White is feared to have suffered torn Achilles in Sunday's win over the Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
OTHER NEWS
- WR Chase Claypool will remain away from the team this week as Chicago prepares for its Thursday night game versus the Commanders, HC Matt Eberflus told ESPN1000 on Monday. Claypool was inactive for Sunday's loss to the Broncos.
INJURIES
- RB Javonte Williams suffered a hip flexor injury in Sunday's win over Chicago and is believed to be day to day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
OTHER NEWS
- DT Jerry Tillery isn’t expected to be suspended for the hit on Chargers QB Justin Herbert, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Tillery was ejected for the hit during Sunday's loss and it will be reviewed for a potential fine, Pelissero added.
INJURIES
- QB Justin Herbert suffered a fractured finger on his left hand during Sunday's win over the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Rapoport adds that the finger also suffered a gruesome nail injury. Herbert, who didn't miss a snap despite the injury, should not miss time as the Chargers enter a bye in Week 5, per Rapoport.
INJURIES
- OLB Matthew Judon suffered a torn biceps tendon in Sunday's loss to Dallas but it's not clear yet whether it will be season-ending, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Judon is set for an MRI today, per Rapoport.
INJURIES
- QB Kenny Pickett (knee) will miss some time but the injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to Houston is not believed to be season-ending, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Rapoport adds that the focus of concern within Pickett's knee is the MCL and potentially the meniscus.