Bears CB Jaylon Johnson says his absence from OTAs will end next week

Some had speculated that Johnson, who is heading into a contract year in 2023, might be holding out for contract purposes. There had been talk that negotiations between Johnson and the team on an extension might come down. So far, the two sides have not struck a deal.

Johnson told ESPN Radio that his perspective has changed considerably when it has come to his next contract.

"Honestly, for me, it used to be a lot of pressure," he said. "I would even say for me going into my third year (in 2022), I felt like that was the year for me to put myself out there to be able to have a new contract, to be able to re-up.

"For me, it's just about going out and being who I am. I know I can be a dominant corner. I am a dominant corner in this league, following No. 1 wide receivers and just finding ways to continue to do my job at a high rate, continue to be a better teammate, continue to find ways to win."