Bears to hire Eric Washington as their new defensive coordinator

Washington joined the Bills in 2020 as the defensive line coach. In 2022, Washington was promoted to assistant head coach/defensive line coach. Buffalo's 2022 defense finished second in the NFL with 286 points allowed. This season, the Bills combined for 54 sacks and ranked ninth allowing 307.2 total yards per game.

The 54-year-old previously spent time in Carolina being the defensive line coach from 2011-2017 and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018.

The move to bring in Washington to lead a talented defense was needed. During the 2023 season, former defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned from the position, leading to Eberflus being the defensive play-caller for the rest of the campaign. The defense was inconsistent leading to blown leads late in the games during the team's first two months of the season.

However, the Bears' defense turned around when they traded for Montez Sweat. It was a positive in the second half of Chicago's season. Washington will now work with a young-talented defensive core in Sweat, Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon.