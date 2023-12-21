Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on potential of free agency: 'I just couldn't see myself anywhere else'

His 31 tackles and 10 pass breakups could well surpass his previous highs (46 tackles in 2021, 15 pass breakups in 2020) in those statistical categories, too. At 24, the 2020 second-rounder is wrapping up the final season of his rookie deal and would most certainly draw a lucrative deal in free agency.

Though the Bears have largely struggled, Johnson has largely shined. His play has been Pro Bowl caliber, as his aforementioned PFF grade is tops among cornerbacks in the NFL.

Amid this sensational season, Johnson has been clamoring for an extension.

It was one that general manager Ryan Poles said the parties were close to achieving just days before the Halloween trade deadline. However, no extension was had and Johnson requested a trade. No trade was had, either.

So, Johnson has gone about his business in exceptional form.

He would like to follow suit in 2024 and beyond with the Bears.

He is one of many quandaries ahead for a franchise rife with uncertainty.

Will Matt Eberflus be back as the Bears' head coach? Will Justin Fields be back as Chicago's franchise quarterback? Will Johnson, now among the best corners in the league, be back?

That remains to be seen, but he surely wants to.