Colts QB Gardner Minshew's first impressions of Anthony Richardson: 'He's got everything you want'

By selecting Richardson, the Colts have indicated that they see the Florida product as their QB of the future, a young player who can lead Indy away from the carousel of starters over the last few years and give them consistency at the position not seen since Andrew Luck.

But this early in the offseason, with rookie camps underway and organized team activities set to begin next week, coach Shane Steichen has not revealed yet whether Richardson is a lock to be the Week 1 starter, or whether there will be a training camp competition.

Even though Minshew, Richardson, and third-year QB Sam Ehlinger could spend the offseason program fighting for spots on the depth chart, Minshew said he is still focusing on working with the other quarterbacks, as too much of a rivalry would only hurt the team in the end.

"If you have a room that's splintered or rooting against each other, that's no fun for anybody, and it really pulls the team apart," Minshew said. "So I think more than anything, you compete, and you compete to make each other better. You push each other, but at the end of the day whoever's out there, no matter who it is, we're all wanting to win and we're all wanting to help them win."

For Minshew, this means he must find a balance between competing with Richardson and embracing his role as the veteran presence in the locker room. He has played four years in the league and two seasons in Steichen's offense in Philadelphia, giving him experience with the Colts' new system.

Minshew acknowledged that part of his job is to use his experience to help prepare his younger comrades.