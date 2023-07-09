Can Eagles return to Super Bowl after losing both coordinators? 

However, coordinator conundrums aren't the only numbers going against Philly in '23.

The Eagles have the most difficult strength of schedule (.566 opponent winning percentage) in 2023, and five of the last six teams with the hardest strength of schedule didn't even make the postseason, much less the Super Bowl. The only playoff squad emerging from those half-dozen teams was the 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers, who posted a 9-7-1 record, snuck into the playoffs and were dismissed in quick fashion by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Perhaps the most daunting historical note is that no NFC team that has lost a Super Bowl has returned the following season since the Minnesota Vikings in 1974. Neither of the Eagles' previous Super Bowl runners-up squads won a playoff game in their follow-up seasons (Philadelphia missed the playoffs in 2005 and lost in the NFC Wild Card Round in 1981).