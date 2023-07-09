Around the NFL

Can Eagles return to Super Bowl after losing both coordinators? 

Published: Jul 09, 2023 at 06:11 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Rookie head coaches Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon have daunting tasks ahead of them in their quests to turn around the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals, respectively, in 2023.

However, the former coordinators have left the Philadelphia Eagles and former boss Nick Sirianni with an arduous assignment, as well.

With the Eagles aiming to return to the Super Bowl, the departures of Gannon and Steichen stand as just one of the many statistical and historical hurdles Philadelphia will have to overcome to return to the championship, per NFL Research.

The Eagles are the sixth team to make the Super Bowl and lose both coordinators in the ensuing offseason, and none of those clubs returned to the big game.

Just the third Super Bowl squad to lose each coordinator to a head coaching position, that speaks to the stellar play on both sides of the ball exhibited by the Eagles in 2022. Philly was the only NFL team last season to finish in the top three in offense and defense.

Now, new OC Brian Johnson and new DC Sean Desai are tasked with maintaining Eagles excellence and meeting high expectations for 2023.

Related Links

However, coordinator conundrums aren't the only numbers going against Philly in '23.

The Eagles have the most difficult strength of schedule (.566 opponent winning percentage) in 2023, and five of the last six teams with the hardest strength of schedule didn't even make the postseason, much less the Super Bowl. The only playoff squad emerging from those half-dozen teams was the 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers, who posted a 9-7-1 record, snuck into the playoffs and were dismissed in quick fashion by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Perhaps the most daunting historical note is that no NFC team that has lost a Super Bowl has returned the following season since the Minnesota Vikings in 1974. Neither of the Eagles' previous Super Bowl runners-up squads won a playoff game in their follow-up seasons (Philadelphia missed the playoffs in 2005 and lost in the NFC Wild Card Round in 1981).

Still, the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles are a talent-laden squad hungry to erase the sting of last season's loss in the biggest of big games. History is against the Eagles making a return to the Super Bowl, but Sirianni, Hurts and the rest of the convocation in Philly will most certainly be looking to make some history of its own.

Related Content

news

Can Dak Prescott quarterback Cowboys to playoff success?

Dak Prescott enters a pivotal campaign with perhaps Dallas' most prevailing quandary being whether he can lead the Cowboys to any playoff success. A look inside the numbers provided by NFL Research shows history and the statistics are not in Prescott's favor.

news

DE Emmanuel Ogbah says 'this is the year' for Dolphins defense: 'We can be as good as we want to be'

With the Miami Dolphins boasting a new defensive coordinator and a bevy of stars on the roster, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah said this weekend that the team believes there are no external limitations on the potential of this year's defense, and that "I feel like this is the year. We can be as good as we want to be."

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott feels 'sense of urgency' entering age-30 season

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are nearing a crossroads ahead of the 2023 season. The longtime Dallas quarterback spoke Saturday about the pressure he feels entering his eighth season in the NFL.

news

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard eyeing double-digit sacks in 2023: 'The best I've felt in my whole career'

Sam Hubbard broke out on a national stage last season when his scoop-and-score propelled the Bengals past the Ravens in the playoffs. But Hubbard has loftier objectives heading into the 2023 season.

news

Justin Reid eager to take charge of Chiefs secondary, continue 'dynasty' in Kansas City

In his second season in Kansas City, Justin Reid is an elder statesman in the Chiefs secondary. The sixth-year pro said he's looking forward to taking command on defense and continuing K.C.'s winning tradition.

news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown embracing 'hype' surrounding Detroit heading into 2023 season

After nearly missing the playoffs with a 9-8 record in 2022, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is embracing the "hype" surrounding the team heading into the 2023 season.

news

Giants asst. special teams coach Anthony Blevins hired as XFL head coach

Giants assistant special teams coach Anthony Blevins has been hired as the new head coach of the XFL's Vegas Vipers, the league announced Friday.

news

Alec Ingold would love Dalvin Cook in Dolphins' RB room: 'That competition breeds excellence'

The Dolphins remain one rumored club interested in adding recently released running back Dalvin Cook to its corps. Starting fullback Alec Ingold is for the move despite Miami's deep bench at the position.

news

Laremy Tunsil invigorated by start of Texans' new era under DeMeco Ryans: 'A whole new vibe'

Houston is basking in the glow of a new era. The Texans have a new coach, new quarterback and handful of new faces elsewhere. The combined changes have Laremy Tunsil sensing a "whole new vibe."

news

Kevin Huber, longtime Bengals punter, retiring after 14 seasons

Kevin Huber's hometown hero arc is complete. The Cincinnati native and longtime Bengals punter is calling it a career after 14 NFL seasons, announcing his retirement Friday.

news

Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill details Andy Reid's free-agency pursuit: 'Think red. Think Super Bowls'

Coming off a career year, linebacker Drue Tranquill left the Chargers for the AFC West rival Chiefs this offseason. Tranquill detailed Thursday the Chiefs' pursuit, which convinced him to defect to K.C.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More