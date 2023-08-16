Colts GM Chris Ballard on RB Jonathan Taylor situation: 'We need to get him 100% healthy before we do anything'

Taylor requested a trade after contract talks with owner Jim Irsay went nowhere. With Taylor set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, making a base salary of $4.3 million, the RB wants the security of a long-term deal. With the franchise tag at its disposal, giving it at least two more years of contractual control, Indy currently has no designs of paying a running back big money.

The injury has exacerbated the contract issue. Perhaps Irsay and the Colts would have been more amenable to a new deal had Taylor not missed six games due to a nagging ankle injury last season. Perhaps that's a convenient excuse for not paying a RB.

Taylor rehabbed out of state last week but returned to Indy Monday to continue the work in-house. The RB was placed on the physically unable to perform list to open training camp.

The Colts have been mostly tight-lipped when discussing Taylor's progress or situation.

"He's rehabbing," coach Shane Steichen said Tuesday. "Going forward, he's rehabbing, and I'm not going to get into specifics. Like I said last week, once he's out here, he'll be out here."