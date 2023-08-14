Jonathan Taylor (ankle) back at Colts camp, remains on PUP list

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who had been away from the team to get additional rehab on his ankle, returned to training camp on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
The news confirms Colts head coach Shane Steichen's comments on Sunday that Taylor would be back with the team this week.
Despite the return to the facility, nothing has changed with Taylor's status, per Rapoport. The RB remains on the Colts' PUP list after offseason ankle surgery, and his trade request still stands after contract talks went nowhere.
It remains unclear when Taylor might begin practicing, as the RB has contended he won't participate until he's 100 percent.
Taylor is back in the building. Nothing else has changed in Indy regarding the RB.
