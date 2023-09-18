Around the NFL

Benched Rams RB Cam Akers subject of trade talks

Published: Sep 18, 2023 at 11:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Cam Akers' tumultuous time in Los Angeles appears headed for a finale.

The Rams have had trade talks centered around Akers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, less than 24 hours after Akers spent Los Angeles' Week 2 loss to the 49ers as a healthy scratch.

Akers was inactive for the game following what Rapoport characterized as a difficult week of practice, leaving him in an uncertain standing with the Rams. Kyren Williams replaced him as the starting running back and will serve in such a role going forward.

"Coach's decision, felt like that was best for our football team," Rams head coach Sean McVay said after Sunday's game. "Felt like Kyren gave us the best opportunity and what Ronnie (Rivers) and Royce (Freeman) had done, so that was the decision that I made."

The development is a disappointing one for those who hoped Akers' strong finish to the 2022 season -- in which he broke 100 rushing yards in each of his final three outings -- would propel him to a fast start in 2023. Instead of seeing Akers sprint out of the gate in the first two weeks, Rams fans watched him average just 1.9 yards per carry in Los Angeles' Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks before sitting out in Week 2.

Related Links

Admittedly, Williams had a better outing in the season-opening win and appeared to become McVay's preferred back after scoring two touchdowns in Los Angeles' surprising season-opening triumph. Preference shouldn't matter, not in a league in which committee backfields are all the rage, but it apparently had enough of an impact to lead McVay to make Akers inactive on Sunday.

Without Akers, Williams had a similarly productive, but not overwhelmingly positive day Sunday, gaining 52 yards and scoring one rushing touchdown on 14 attempts. He was the only running back to record a rushing attempt in the Week 2 defeat.

"It's different. It's more about I'm always going to make decisions that are in the best interest of our football team," McVay said. "I have tremendous respect for Cam Akers, but I felt like for our football team today and in this game and as we moved forward, that was going to be the best decision for us."

It doesn't take a doctorate in psychology to read between the lines here: Akers is likely unhappy with his role in the Rams' offense, and McVay isn't interested in acquiescing.

Akers grew similarly displeased in 2022, stepping away from the team for several weeks with the expectation he'd be dealt by the trade deadline. When that didn't happen, he and the Rams found a way to work together again, leading to some of the best games of his career.

This time around, it sounds as if McVay doesn't have much patience for Akers' displeasure.

"I think there is going to be an opportunity to see what that looks like moving forward, but it's not going to be a back-and-forth thing," McVay said. "He and I have had great dialogue, and we'll see what happens over the next couple days."

Through two weeks, the 2023 Rams are proving to be a fascinating bunch. They were not expected to contend for the first time since the middle of last decade. McVay is operating in a new space, no longer weighed down by the pressure of needing to produce instant success, and the results have suggested McVay is going to operate without concern for star power.

Take the receiving corps, which is currently headlined by Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell with Cooper Kupp on injured reserve. The former has a team-high 25 catches for 266 yards through two games, while the latter is finally starting to deliver on the second-round pick Los Angeles spent on him in 2021.

McVay doesn't need to keep his headlining stars happy. He's free to try to win with whoever he deems his best option. As of now, that option is Williams. We'll see if Akers ends up finding a better opportunity elsewhere via trade, or works with the Rams to again settle their differences for a second straight year.

Based on his "next couple days" line, it sounds like the window to find common ground won't last nearly as long this time around.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Broncos' Sean Payton aims to fix 'slow' communication issues on offense: 'If we need to wristband it, we will'

Following Denver's collapse against the Commanders in Week 2, Sean Payton referred to some "slow" communication issues on the Broncos' offense and referred to having QB Russell Wilson wear a wristband for a smoother operation.
news

Brian Daboll on Giants' dramatic comeback win over Cardinals: 'It's about the will of the player' 

The Giants' offense scored four second-half touchdowns, the defense shut Arizona out in the fourth quarter, and ﻿Graham Gano﻿ connected on a 34-yard FG with 19 seconds remaining for a miraculous 31-28 comeback win.
news

Buccaneers LB Shaquil Barrett dedicates pick-six in win over Bears to late daughter

Shaquil Barrett﻿ sealed Sunday's 27-17 win over the Bears with a 4-yard pick-six on a screen pass. The phenomenal read from Barrett iced the victory, but the LB's mind, in that moment, was elsewhere.
news

'Stud' rookie Puka Nacua sets record with 15-catch performance in Rams' loss to 49ers

Rams receiver Puka Nacua has sprinted out of the gate, catching a league-high 25 passes for 266 yards in the first two weeks of the season. In Sunday's 30-23 loss to the 49ers, the rookie went for 15 catches on 20 targets for 147 yards.
news

Cowboys show they're 'best defense in the world' in blowout of Jets

The Cowboys squelched any ray of sunlight the Jets thought they'd get in a "new" Zach Wilson this season in Sunday's 30-10 victory. Afterward, defensive end Demarcus Lawrence declared Dallas the "best defense in the world."
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Patriots fans are some of 'worst fans' in NFL

Following Sunday night's 24-17 victory over the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill reveled in the road win by taunting the home fans by waving goodbye. Then, he called them "some of the worst fans in the NFL."
news

QB Zach Wilson after three-INT showing in Jets' loss: 'I need to be better'

Zach Wilson took over the starting reins for Gang Green on Sunday and threw three interceptions while getting sacked thrice in a 30-10 defeat to the host Dallas Cowboys. Still, Wilson and his head coach found positives in his performance, which was hardly the only factor in the Jets' lopsided loss.
news

Brandon Staley: 'Convenient storyline' to say Chargers' 0-2 start linked to playoff loss to Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers lost another heartbreaker, this time falling in OT to the Titans. Brandon Staley bristled at the notion his team's loss to the Jaguars in the playoffs has anything to do with this year's 0-2 start.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow tweaks calf in Week 2 loss to Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ aggravated a calf injury he suffered in training camp during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 2 action. 