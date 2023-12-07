Dolphins signing RT Austin Jackson to three-year, $36 million extension

He's also not being paid like an elite tackle. Jackson's $12 million per year average places him 28th among all tackles, and 11th among all right tackles, sandwiched between Cleveland's Jack Conklin ($15 million per year) and Atlanta's Kaleb McGary ($11.5 million per year), according to Over The Cap.

Still, it's a raise that nearly quadrupled Jackson's current per-year rate of $3.41 million. And it's a deal that both secures his future in Miami, and crosses him off the Dolphins' roster-management checklist prior to 2024.

Jackson is getting a deserved raise in large part because he's proven the ankle injury that limited him to less than 100 snaps in 2022 would not be a problem in 2023. In fact, he's come back stronger than ever, and because availability is indeed a sought-after ability, he's earned his bump in pay.

Jackson is part of an offensive line that has allowed Tagovailoa to be sacked just 17 times this season. He's been responsible for just two of those sacks, a notable achievement as the tackle tasked with keeping rushers from closing in from behind Tagovailoa.

Because he's been kept upright and healthy, Tagovailoa is enjoying a career year that has seen him complete a single-season best 70.1 percent of his passes for 3,457 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. If he finishes 2023 healthy, he's guaranteed to garner some Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player votes as the conductor of an offense that leads the NFL in total yards per game (by a margin of nearly 28 more yards per game than the next closest team, Detroit) and passing yards per game, and stands second in rushing yards per game and points scored per contest.