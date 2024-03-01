 Skip to main content
Vikings inform RB Alexander Mattison he is being released

Feb 29, 2024
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

After one season leading the Vikings' rushing attack, Alexander Mattison will be moving on from Minnesota.

The Vikings have informed Mattison that they are releasing him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

Having held the second-string role for the first four years of his career, Mattison had the opportunity to take on his first consistent starting role in 2023 after the release of Dalvin Cook. He re-signed with Minnesota on a two-year deal at the time, but will be hitting the open market again one year later after finding himself unable to capitalize on the starting opportunity.

Mattison finished with 700 rushing yards on 180 carries, averaging just 3.9 yards per attempt and recording zero touchdowns on the year, putting him among the least productive of the starting RBs on the year.

He did not record 100-plus rushing yards in any game, and in fact had under 45 yards in 11 of his 16 appearances, including in the final three games of the season, by which point he had lost the starting role.

With Mattison's struggles to kickstart the run game, the Vikings ranked No. 29 in the league in rushing offense, accumulating just 1,553 yards and a league-low seven rushing TDs (three by QB Joshua Dobbs), putting a strain on the passing game with its revolving door of QBs.

With Mattison on his way out, that leaves Ty Chandler as the only returning back who had any significant yardage last year, recording 102 carries and 461 yards in 17 games, starting the final four contests in place of Mattison. Every other remaining back on the roster had a combined 20 rushing yards.

