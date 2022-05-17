Around the NFL

Troy Aikman believes Commanders likely 'last opportunity' for Carson Wentz to prove he's a franchise quarterback

Published: May 17, 2022 at 07:11 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

There is no shortage of intriguing matchups ahead for Carson Wentz in his first season as quarterback of the Washington Commanders.

The marquee matchup, of course, will be a much-anticipated return to Philadelphia when the Commanders play the host Eagles on Monday Night Football on Nov. 14.

In his first year in the Monday night booth alongside longtime broadcast partner Joe Buck, Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman is set to call that game. He believes it will be part of a last-chance season for Wentz, who was selected second overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Eagles but is now slated to play for his third team in as many seasons.

"I think that right now, Carson had an opportunity; it didn't end well in Philadelphia, of course," Aikman said Monday, via ESPN transcript. "He then got traded to Indianapolis. Didn't go great for him there. They decided to make another change at that position, and now he's landed in Washington.

"This is probably his last opportunity, just being blunt about it, to prove that he can be a franchise quarterback in the NFL."

Aikman began his HOF NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys with a 1-15 season, but that proved to be the beginning of a franchise renaissance that saw him quarterback the club to three Super Bowl titles. Thus, Aikman knows what it takes to overcome adversity on the playing field and accomplish the greatest of glory.

For Wentz, his days in Philly started well enough. He showed promise as a rookie and was sensational during a 2017 season in which he made the Pro Bowl after a campaign that had him in the running for AP NFL Most Valuable Player before he was lost to injury during the Eagles' Super Bowl run. However, Wentz' play collapsed in 2020 and he was shipped west to Indianapolis. His play didn't improve with the Colts and he was traded for a second straight offseason, this time returning to the NFC East with Washington, where he'll see Philadelphia twice this upcoming season, including the eagerly awaited return to Lincoln Financial Field.

That Nov. 14 showdown will actually be the last stop in a Wentz reunion tour that will begin in Week 1 when he faces his old Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars, who ended Wentz's 2021 season and his stay in Indy with a shocking win over the Colts in the teams' regular season finale. Thereafter, Wentz will play the Eagles for the first time at FedExField on Sept. 25 before a return to Indianapolis against the Colts on Oct. 30.

Storylines and subplots are abundant, but for Aikman, the true drama will be in a final chance for Wentz to show he has what it takes to be a franchise quarterback when he takes the field for his third team.

"I'm hopeful that he's able to take advantage of that [chance]," Aikman said. "Looking forward to that matchup between those two teams [in Philadelphia]. But this is kind of a defining season, I think, for Carson Wentz and what his future is going to look like."

Related Content

news

Larry Fitzgerald does not believe suspension taints DeAndre Hopkins' legacy: 'He'll still be a Hall of Famer'

Longtime Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald does not believe DeAndre Hopkins' suspension will linger as a blight on Hopkins' resume.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, May 16

Vince Biegel, a former Dolphins starting LB, signed a one-year deal with the Ravens, while a host of other squads inked players off of rookie minicamp tryouts.

news

Joe Judge, Matt Patricia taking on new duties as Patriots remain without official offensive play-caller

The Patriots have some familiar faces on their coaching staff with new duties. Assistants Joe Judge and Matt Patricia spoke to reporters about their roles on the staff, but remained coy on what their jobs were.

news

Dolphins signing three-time Pro Bowler Melvin Ingram to one-year, $5M deal

The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with pass rusher Melvin Ingram on a one-year, $5 million contract. The addition of Ingram continues Miami's offseason effort to bolster its depth on both sides of the ball.

news

NFL officials to meet with Browns QB Deshaun Watson in Texas this week

NFL officials are scheduled to meet with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in Texas this week. Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct and is currently under NFL investigation and subject to a league-issued ban.

news

Packers agree to terms with CB Jaire Alexander on four-year, $84M extension

The Green Bay Packers are finalizing a four-year, $84 million extension with Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander. The deal keeps Alexander in Green Bay through 2026.

news

Saints' Dennis Allen believes Drew Brees tweet was 'made in jest,' doesn't anticipate QB returning to NFL

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees tweeted over the weekend that he "may play football again," but Saints head coach Dennis Allen isn't planning for Brees to return to the NFL.

news

Jarvis Landry ecstatic to return home with Saints: 'It's full circle'

Each step of Jarvis Landry's career brought him more success -- and took him farther away from home. His next move brings him as close as possible to it. Landry's one-year deal with the Saints returns him to the New Orleans area, where he first appeared on the national radar as a star wide receiver at Lutcher High School, then thrived alongside pal Odell Beckham Jr. at LSU before moving onto the NFL.

news

Rams coach Sean McVay: 'I really want Odell (Beckham Jr.) back on our team'

While there has been no news so far on the future of Odell Beckham, Rams coach Sean McVay has gone on record saying that he wants the free-agent to stay in Los Angeles, though the negotiations between the wide receiver and his most recent team are still ongoing.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson: 'I do believe there has to be some kind of healing' after what transpired last year

The Jacksonville Jaguars started their rookie minicamp Friday with a new head coach, Doug Pederson, for the second straight year. One of Pederson's first orders of business is "gaining the trust back" after Jacksonville's tumultuous 2021 season.

news

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson ready to put the 'rah-rah' of draft talk behind him and get to work

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is excited to get the work in at the Detroit Lions' rookie minicamp after "all that talk" that comes with the pre-draft process, and he knows it will take a group effort to get the team back to winning.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW