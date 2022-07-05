Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 7: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

Collins missed all of 2020 due to injury and five games in 2021 because of a suspension, but remains one of the league's most ferocious blockers -- particularly in the run game -- when available.
Robinson's career has had its ebbs and flows -- mainly due to injuries and inconsistent QB play -- but expect the yardage to come in waves for the ninth-year pro with Tom Brady under center.
Oliver's quickness off the snap gives Lovie Smith the interior pressure the longtime coach desires on his four-man front.
Davis, the fourth-ranked free agent this spring, has yet to play an entire season as a pro. Still, his talent is too much for Robert Saleh and Co. to pass up here.
The 25-year-old is only just getting started after doubling his 2020 output in catches and yards this past season while hauling in nine TD passes (T-1st among TEs in 2021). Playing with Joe Burrow certainly isn't going to slow that growth.
It only seems like Fournette has been in the league forever. The Panthers use their final pick on the Super Bowl-winning back because he's yet to reach 1,000 career carries (943), has become a productive pass-catcher out of the backfield and is still just 27 years old.
Reed isn't a big corner (5-foot-9, 188 pounds), but his tenacity in coverage and willingness to attack run plays make him a plus on the outside.
Lamar Jackson leans heavily on Mark Andrews in the Ravens' passing game, and while the 31-year-old Ertz is certainly at a different stage in his career, he's still a reliable target down the seams.
Watt has played fewer than nine games in four of the last six seasons, but I'm adding him to the Broncos' three-man front anyway. He'll give them a leader as well as a productive player when healthy.
Sewell, the former Oregon Duck, goes back to the Pacific Northwest to continue his progress using his size and agility to become a top NFL tackle.
Harris isn't going to wow anyone with straight-line speed, but he can find and exploit a hole in a hurry. He could be a Pro Bowler this season if he continues to improve as a pass-catcher.
It seems like Tunsil is often a forgotten man among the league's top left tackles, but I think he belongs in this mock as a very good pass protector.
The Browns nab the best kicker of all time one pick before their hated rivals can bring him home. Cleveland fans want this guy on their side winning games.
Even if Jenkins isn't ready for the season opener as he returns from a knee injury, his ability to be a plus starter at multiple positions on the O-line should earn him a spot in this mock.
The Dolphins pick Thomas with the hopes he continues the arc of improvement he displayed as a second-year starter for the Giants in 2021.
Colts third-round pick Jameis Winston is returning from a knee injury and should be happy to get snaps from his former Bucs teammate, who will protect his quarterback at all costs.
The Chargers made a big investment in Corey Linsley last offseason, so they understand the importance of having a tone-setter in the middle. Jones' veteran presence will be appreciated by fourth-round pick Zach Wilson.
Fantasy mirrors reality here. The Saints end up drafting Dalton, the veteran signal-caller who is on their roster in real life.
Simmons has become a well-rounded defender, taking on tight ends in coverage, dropping into the box and creating turnovers when playing deep.
Douglas made the absolute most of his opportunity with the Packers last year; he fits the Steelers' mold for outside corners.
It's back to Boston for Lindstrom, a former B.C. star who has blossomed into a top-level starter for Atlanta.
The Raiders add another piece to the defensive front in Clowney, who should be a good fit in Patrick Graham's defense.
Diggs is a thorn in the side of opposing offensive coordinators, just like real-life Cardinals starter Budda Baker.
Havenstein isn't widely discussed as a top NFL tackle but he's a brick wall in pass protection and uses his girth in the run game.
Pittman's going to shed the "No. 2 receiver" label in 2022. He'll be a nice target on whom second-round pick Trevor Lawrence can rely.
The Titans made a trade in March for Bobby Trees, who's working his way back from a knee injury. I want to give him a chance in the Tennessee uniform before shipping him somewhere else in this world of make-believe.
White stays with the Bucs in this exercise. He might not have played quite as well in 2021 as he did during Tampa Bay's Super Bowl run the year prior, but I won't bet against him rebounding in 2022.
Hobbs is another second-year player looking for respect in 2022. He harasses receivers all over the field and brings tenacity in run support.
Jackson is a pure cover corner who uses his quickness and physicality to stick to receivers of all sizes and speeds on the outside.
The ultra-productive Smith steps in as a leader on the second level of the Chiefs' defense.
Cincinnati signed Ted Karras away from New England this offseason to solidify the interior O-line but I have to go with another Patriots starter as a better value with this pick.
A toe injury sidelined Ragnow for most of the 2021 season but the Pro Bowler is set to return this year and makes for quite a talented "Mr. Irrelevant" in this mock.