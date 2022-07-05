Analysis

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 7: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

Published: Jul 05, 2022 at 10:50 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
193
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
La'el Collins
La'el Collins
OT

Collins missed all of 2020 due to injury and five games in 2021 because of a suspension, but remains one of the league's most ferocious blockers -- particularly in the run game -- when available.

Pick
194
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Allen Robinson
Allen Robinson
WR

Robinson's career has had its ebbs and flows -- mainly due to injuries and inconsistent QB play -- but expect the yardage to come in waves for the ninth-year pro with Tom Brady under center.

Pick
195
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Ed Oliver
Ed Oliver
DT

Oliver's quickness off the snap gives Lovie Smith the interior pressure the longtime coach desires on his four-man front.

Pick
196
New York Jets
New York Jets
Carlton Davis
Carlton Davis
CB

Davis, the fourth-ranked free agent this spring, has yet to play an entire season as a pro. Still, his talent is too much for Robert Saleh and Co. to pass up here.

Pick
197
New York Giants
New York Giants
Dawson Knox
Dawson Knox
TE

The 25-year-old is only just getting started after doubling his 2020 output in catches and yards this past season while hauling in nine TD passes (T-1st among TEs in 2021). Playing with Joe Burrow certainly isn't going to slow that growth.

Pick
198
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Leonard Fournette
Leonard Fournette
RB

It only seems like Fournette has been in the league forever. The Panthers use their final pick on the Super Bowl-winning back because he's yet to reach 1,000 career carries (943), has become a productive pass-catcher out of the backfield and is still just 27 years old.

Pick
199
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
D.J. Reed
D.J. Reed
CB

Reed isn't a big corner (5-foot-9, 188 pounds), but his tenacity in coverage and willingness to attack run plays make him a plus on the outside.

Pick
200
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Zach Ertz
Zach Ertz
TE

Lamar Jackson leans heavily on Mark Andrews in the Ravens' passing game, and while the 31-year-old Ertz is certainly at a different stage in his career, he's still a reliable target down the seams.

Pick
201
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
J.J. Watt
J.J. Watt
Edge

Watt has played fewer than nine games in four of the last six seasons, but I'm adding him to the Broncos' three-man front anyway. He'll give them a leader as well as a productive player when healthy.

Pick
202
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Penei Sewell
Penei Sewell
OT

Sewell, the former Oregon Duck, goes back to the Pacific Northwest to continue his progress using his size and agility to become a top NFL tackle.

Pick
203
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Damien Harris
Damien Harris
RB

Harris isn't going to wow anyone with straight-line speed, but he can find and exploit a hole in a hurry. He could be a Pro Bowler this season if he continues to improve as a pass-catcher.

Pick
204
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Laremy Tunsil
Laremy Tunsil
OT

It seems like Tunsil is often a forgotten man among the league's top left tackles, but I think he belongs in this mock as a very good pass protector.

Pick
205
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Justin Tucker
Justin Tucker
K

The Browns nab the best kicker of all time one pick before their hated rivals can bring him home. Cleveland fans want this guy on their side winning games.

Pick
206
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Elgton Jenkins
Elgton Jenkins
OG

Even if Jenkins isn't ready for the season opener as he returns from a knee injury, his ability to be a plus starter at multiple positions on the O-line should earn him a spot in this mock.

Pick
207
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Andrew Thomas
Andrew Thomas
OT

The Dolphins pick Thomas with the hopes he continues the arc of improvement he displayed as a second-year starter for the Giants in 2021.

Pick
208
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Ryan Jensen
Ryan Jensen
C

Colts third-round pick Jameis Winston is returning from a knee injury and should be happy to get snaps from his former Bucs teammate, who will protect his quarterback at all costs.

Pick
209
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Ben Jones
Ben Jones
C

The Chargers made a big investment in Corey Linsley last offseason, so they understand the importance of having a tone-setter in the middle. Jones' veteran presence will be appreciated by fourth-round pick Zach Wilson.

Pick
210
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Andy Dalton
Andy Dalton
QB

Fantasy mirrors reality here. The Saints end up drafting Dalton, the veteran signal-caller who is on their roster in real life.

Pick
211
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Justin Simmons
Justin Simmons
S

Simmons has become a well-rounded defender, taking on tight ends in coverage, dropping into the box and creating turnovers when playing deep.

Pick
212
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Rasul Douglas
Rasul Douglas
CB

Douglas made the absolute most of his opportunity with the Packers last year; he fits the Steelers' mold for outside corners.

Pick
213
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Chris Lindstrom
Chris Lindstrom
OG

It's back to Boston for Lindstrom, a former B.C. star who has blossomed into a top-level starter for Atlanta.

Pick
214
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Jadeveon Clowney
Jadeveon Clowney
Edge

The Raiders add another piece to the defensive front in Clowney, who should be a good fit in Patrick Graham's defense.

Pick
215
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Quandre Diggs
Quandre Diggs
S

Diggs is a thorn in the side of opposing offensive coordinators, just like real-life Cardinals starter Budda Baker.

Pick
216
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Rob Havenstein
Rob Havenstein
OT

Havenstein isn't widely discussed as a top NFL tackle but he's a brick wall in pass protection and uses his girth in the run game.

Pick
217
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Michael Pittman
Michael Pittman
WR

Pittman's going to shed the "No. 2 receiver" label in 2022. He'll be a nice target on whom second-round pick Trevor Lawrence can rely.

Pick
218
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Robert Woods
Robert Woods
WR

The Titans made a trade in March for Bobby Trees, who's working his way back from a knee injury. I want to give him a chance in the Tennessee uniform before shipping him somewhere else in this world of make-believe.

Pick
219
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Devin White
Devin White
LB

White stays with the Bucs in this exercise. He might not have played quite as well in 2021 as he did during Tampa Bay's Super Bowl run the year prior, but I won't bet against him rebounding in 2022.

Pick
220
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Nate Hobbs
Nate Hobbs
CB

Hobbs is another second-year player looking for respect in 2022. He harasses receivers all over the field and brings tenacity in run support.

Pick
221
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Adoree' Jackson
Adoree' Jackson
CB

Jackson is a pure cover corner who uses his quickness and physicality to stick to receivers of all sizes and speeds on the outside.

Pick
222
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Roquan Smith
Roquan Smith
LB

The ultra-productive Smith steps in as a leader on the second level of the Chiefs' defense.

Pick
223
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
David Andrews
David Andrews
C

Cincinnati signed Ted Karras away from New England this offseason to solidify the interior O-line but I have to go with another Patriots starter as a better value with this pick.

Pick
224
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Frank Ragnow
Frank Ragnow
C

A toe injury sidelined Ragnow for most of the 2021 season but the Pro Bowler is set to return this year and makes for quite a talented "Mr. Irrelevant" in this mock.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter.

Related Content

news

State of the 2022 Indianapolis Colts: Pressure on Frank Reich, Matt Ryan to deliver deep playoff run

Will Matt Ryan get the Colts back to the playoffs -- and make a run -- after the team's disappointing finish to last season? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the win-now Colts heading into the 2022 season.

news

Seven-round win-now NFL mock draft for 2022 season: Every team's full set of picks

Here are each team's full set of picks from Chad Reuter's seven-round mock draft of active NFL players for the 2022 season.

news

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 6: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

Ezekiel Elliott is the 12th running back selected in Chad Reuter's first seven-round mock draft of active NFL players. Which NFC team ends the three-time Pro Bowler's slide?

news

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 5: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

After more than150 picks in Chad Reuter's first seven-round mock draft of active NFL players, we finally see the first 2022 rookie come off the board. Where does Kayvon Thibodeaux land?

news

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 4: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

In Round 4 of Chad Reuter's first seven-round mock draft including active NFL players, five teams finally address their QB1 needs. Which team selects Baker Mayfield to be its next starting quarterback?

news

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 3: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

In Round 3 of Chad Reuter's first seven-round mock draft of active NFL players, Khalil Mack and Mike Evans both wind up in the Big Apple.

news

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 2: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

In Chad Reuter's first seven-round mock draft of active NFL players, Matt Ryan is the first of three QBs taken at the top of Round 2.

news

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 1: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

In his first ever seven-round mock draft featuring active NFL players, Chad Reuter selects among the league's very best with the goal of helping each team win the most games during the 2022 season. Who should be the first overall pick?

news

State of the 2022 Houston Texans: Will Davis Mills prove he's the type of QB Lovie Smith can win with?

Is Davis Mills exactly the kind of quarterback who can win with Lovie Smith's approach? Adam Rank gets up to speed on the Houston Texans heading into the 2022 NFL season.

news

2022 NFL season: Ranking top duos at 11 key position groups

Does any pair of teammates top the Chargers' Keenan Allen and Mike Williams among the NFL's best receiver duos? In the latest edition of his Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks ranks the top duos at 11 key position groups heading into the 2022 season.

news

State of the 2022 Baltimore Ravens: Can Lamar Jackson spearhead a bounce-back campaign?

How will the Ravens respond to missing the playoffs for the first time since Lamar Jackson became the team's QB1? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the franchise heading into the 2022 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW