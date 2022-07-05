Analysis

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 6: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

Published: Jul 05, 2022 at 10:50 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
161
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Kendall Fuller
Kendall Fuller
CB

Fuller's lack of Pro Bowl invitations in his six NFL seasons suggests his reputation is not quite in line with his status as the third-highest graded cornerback last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He's an above-average No. 1 starter in the league.

Pick
162
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Marquise Brown
Marquise Brown
WR

Brown takes the top off defenses, which his quarterback in this exercise, Kirk Cousins, will appreciate -- as will Cincinnati's running back, Jonathan Taylor, when he sees fewer eight-man boxes.

Pick
163
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Danielle Hunter
Danielle Hunter
Edge

Hunter missed all of 2020 (neck) and more than half of 2021 (pectoral) with injuries. But when fully healthy, he can truly test opposing tackles off the edge.

Pick
164
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones
RB

Jones has dealt with a few injuries over the years in Green Bay, but the Niners surely understand how his speed translates as a runner and receiver when on the field -- in six career games against San Francisco (including playoffs), Jones has averaged 84.5 scrimmage yards.

Pick
165
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Ezekiel Elliott
Ezekiel Elliott
RB

It's hard to believe that Zeke, entering his seventh NFL season, turns just 27 this summer. He scored 10 times on the ground in 2021 and will duplicate that feat in 2022.

Pick
166
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wyatt Teller
Wyatt Teller
OG

Teller serves as the cornerstone of the the Bucs' offensive line here because of his mobility and excellent toughness at the point of attack.

Pick
167
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Tremaine Edmunds
Tremaine Edmunds
LB

At just 24 years old, Edmunds can still cover a lot of ground at this point in his career, and he quickly finds a crease to attack in run defense.

Pick
168
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Tre'Davious White
Tre'Davious White
CB

The Bills keep their talented corner in town, even coming off his torn ACL in November, based on the sunny expectation from "Dr." Micah Hyde that White will be "coming back a better player."  

Pick
169
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Davis Mills
Davis Mills
QB

Mills showed enough progress late in his rookie season with the Texans to earn a shot to start for Houston in 2022. To fill their QB spot in this exercise, the Cowboys take the patient approach here that yielded them Dak Prescott in real life, a two-time Pro Bowler and Offensive Rookie of the Year winner who entered the NFL as a fourth-round choice in 2016.

Pick
170
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner
CB

Gardner has obvious skill in man coverage because of his length, but he'll be just fine in Cover 3 or whatever coverage the Cardinals want to utilize.

Pick
171
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Orlando Brown
Orlando Brown
OT

Brown's pure mass blocks out the sun -- and, more importantly, opposing edge rushers. It looks like his stated desire to play left tackle is about to pay off after one season with the Chiefs, so we'll slot him there for Raiders, too.

Pick
172
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Jason Kelce
Jason Kelce
C

Even at 34 years old, Kelce's still among the top centers in the game entering his 12th year in the NFL. New England tabs him to snap the ball to Wentz here, reuniting the duo that helped push Philly to Super Bowl LII in the 2017 season, where Kelce, of course, helped Nick Foles defeat the Pats.

Pick
173
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson
Edge

Hutchinson, the second overall pick in this year's draft, may turn out to be a clone of current Steeler (and reigning Defensive Player of the Year) T.J. Watt, a sack maven who relentlessly chases ball-carriers off the edge through the whistle.

Pick
174
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
T.J. Hockenson
T.J. Hockenson
TE

With Goedert unavailable, the Eagles take Hockenson, whose 2021 season was cut short due to a hand injury. In this scenario, the former Pro Bowler provides Tua with yet another quality option in the passing game.

Pick
175
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Gregory Rousseau
Gregory Rousseau
Edge

New Orleans happily signs up for a long, strong pass rusher like Rousseau, who is a breakout candidate in his second year in the NFL.

Pick
176
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Garett Bolles
Garett Bolles
OT

Selecting Rashawn Slater in the first round two years ago, despite his average build, proved a smart move for the Bolts. So there are no issues taking a similarly built Bolles, who has excelled in recent years.

Pick
177
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Garrett Wilson
Garrett Wilson
WR

The rookie could be an instant NFL producer because quarterbacks can unload to him quickly or wait for him to outrun his man downfield.

Pick
178
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Preston Smith
Preston Smith
Edge

Miami adds another Packer to the mix in Smith, who boasts both pass rush ability and leadership qualities.

Pick
179
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Tyrann Mathieu
Tyrann Mathieu
S

With a bunch of younger safeties off the board, the Ravens team the long-time playmaker with Xavien Howard to fortify their new-look secondary.

Pick
180
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Fletcher Cox
Fletcher Cox
DT

Cox still has enough in the tank to give the Browns interior pressure from the three-technique spot this season.

Pick
181
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jimmie Ward
Jimmie Ward
CB

The Vikings grab Ward because of his versatility, as the former first-round pick stayed healthy enough in 2021 (missed only one game) to make plays in the box, over the slot and deep for the Niners.

Pick
182
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Adrian Phillips
Adrian Phillips
S

Phillips will play like a linebacker in the box for the Commanders and make plays in coverage reading the quarterback's eyes.

Pick
183
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Diontae Johnson
Diontae Johnson
WR

Johnson is a problem for defenses in the short, intermediate and deep passing games because of his quickness. Watch out if the former Toledo Rocket continues to improve the reliability of his hands.

Pick
184
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Leonard Floyd
Leonard Floyd
Edge

Real-life Bronco Bradley Chubb has missed a lot of time due to injury, so the team picks Floyd at this spot. He has 20 sacks in two years with the Rams after his career got off to a slow start with the Bears.

Pick
185
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Cordarrelle Patterson
Cordarrelle Patterson
WR

Patterson struggled to find a role on offense until joining the Falcons prior to last season. Head coach Arthur Smith found a way to unlock the potential of one of the best kick returners in NFL history. Why would I put him anywhere else?

Pick
186
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
DeAndre Hopkins
DeAndre Hopkins
WR

Hopkins has been suspended for six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. While he'll miss a good chunk of the season in this 2022-only exercise, he's still worth a pick because he's a five-time Pro Bowl selectee who makes a lot of plays.

Pick
187
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Braden Smith
Braden Smith
OT

Smith run blocks like a guard but is smooth and athletic on the edge.

Pick
188
New York Giants
New York Giants
Christian Watson
Christian Watson
WR

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will be connecting with Watson (Green Bay's second-rounder in the real draft this year) regularly in 2022 because of his size/speed combination. I suspect Giants first-rounder Joe Burrow would do the same in this projected NFL world.

Pick
189
New York Jets
New York Jets
Jack Conklin
Jack Conklin
OT

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski recently said Conklin is on track in his recovery from a knee injury. The Jets will get value with this pick once the powerful right tackle gets comfortable.

Pick
190
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Casey Hayward
Casey Hayward
CB

Houston lands one of the most reliable corners in the league.

Pick
191
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
D.J. Reader
D.J. Reader
DT

There are not many run-stuffing tackles listed in this mock, but Cincinnati fans found out last year that Reader has some quickness to challenge interior offensive linemen on an every-down basis.

Pick
192
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Chidobe Awuzie
Chidobe Awuzie
CB

Awuzie took a step forward on the Bengals' defense last year after four seasons with the Cowboys. He'll be a solid cover corner for the Jags.

