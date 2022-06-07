Chiefs OT Orlando Brown 'very confident' long-term deal will get worked out

In his first and, thus far, only season with the Kansas City Chiefs, offensive tackle Orlando Brown got comfortable quickly.

He was able to settle in at left tackle, where he's always felt he was best suited, and was able to key a rebuild on the Chiefs' offensive front.

Up next for Brown is getting comfortable with a long-term contract. Having had the franchise tag applied, Brown and the Chiefs have until July 15 to work out a long-term extension, and he's poised for that to happen.

"Very confident. Very confident," Brown said Tuesday on NFL Total Access with Mike Garafolo and Shaun O'Hara when asked his level of confidence in regard to a deal getting done. "Especially simply based off the things that have come into effect within our division, the type of defensive ends that have been brought in, the type of players and all of that type of stuff. It's not the year to go into the season with a backup left tackle. So, I'm very confident that the Kansas City Chiefs will get that done."

Indeed, the Chiefs are sure to want to get their ducks in a row up front as Kansas City's O-line must now face the Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, the Denver Broncos' Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb, and the Los Angeles Chargers' Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Facing premium pass rushers that now dominate the AFC West is a prospect Brown is excited about, however.

"These are guys that are the best in the world at their position, which is what I love to compete against," Brown said.

Shipped to K.C. from Baltimore last offseason, Brown anchored a rebuilt Chiefs offensive line that ranked fifth in Pro Football Focus' 2021 offensive line rankings. Thus, the Chiefs weren't about to let Brown, a Pro Bowler last season, disappear into free agency, so they applied to the tag, where he would make $16.7 million in 2022. Obviously, Brown, 26, would rather go the long-term route.

While Brown's comment about the Chiefs not wanting to have a backup at left tackle will likely raise eyebrows, it's clear he feels comfortable in K.C.

Prior to 2021, Brown had played 75% of his snaps in three seasons with the Ravens at right tackle. He played all of last year at left tackle with the Chiefs.

"That's where I feel most natural, most comfortable is in that left tackle position, being able to use my hands, being able to have balance, and being able to move and all those different things," Brown said. "I felt like I was out of position for a long time, at least my first year and a half, two years in the NFL, as a right tackle."