Around the NFL

Patriots expected to place WR Julian Edelman (knee) on injured reserve

Published: Oct 31, 2020 at 01:48 PM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

New England Patriots wide receiver ﻿Julian Edelman﻿ will be missing the next three games at least.

The team is expected to place Edelman on injured reserve Saturday following knee surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per source.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said this week he expects Edelman to return this season.

Edelman had already been ruled out for this Sunday's game vs. the Bills. The veteran wideout has been a constant presence on the team's injury report this year thanks to that ailing knee.

Appearing in all six games this season, Edelman's health has come into question given his lackluster start to the 2020 season. Outside of his Week 2 performance against the Seahawks, where Edelman caught eight balls for 179 yards, the 34-year-old hasn't looked his usual self and has yet to find the end zone this year.

Edelman's absence will be especially felt this week with fellow wideout ﻿N'Keal Harry﻿ (concussion) also ruled out vs. the Bills. With their starters out, that leaves ﻿Damiere Byrd﻿, ﻿Jakobi Meyers﻿ and ﻿Gunner Olszewski﻿ left for quarterback ﻿Cam Newton﻿ to utilize this Sunday.

Related Content

news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

The Philadelphia Eagles are activating tight end ﻿Dallas Goedert﻿, wide receiver ﻿Jalen Reagor﻿, and tackle ﻿Jason Peters﻿ ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Cowboys.
news

No new positive cases from Friday's round of COVID-19 testing ahead of Week 8

There are no new positive COVID-19 cases after Friday's round of league-wide testing ahead of Week 8, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per sources.

news

Bengals WR John Ross: 'It's not a secret that I have requested a trade'

As NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported recently, Bengals WR ﻿John Ross﻿ wants out of Cincinnati. He's not afraid to express that desire on Twitter, either.
news

Week 8 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Official injury report and game day designations for all 12 Sunday games in Week 8.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) will not play Sunday vs. Chicago

Michael Thomas' strange 2020 will continue with another absence Sunday. The Saints star wideout has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Chicago due to lingering injuries.
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones (calf) ruled out for Sunday vs. Vikings

The Packers returned to their winning ways in Week 7, but they'll play Week 8 without a key offensive contributor. Running back Aaron Jones (calf) has been ruled out of Green Bay's contest with Minnesota, the team announced Friday.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (groin) questionable to play vs. Packers

﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ should be set to return. The Vikings updated their injury report, listing the running back as questionable against the division rival Packers.
news

Herb Adderley, Packers legend and Hall of Fame CB, passes away at age 81

Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback ﻿Herb Adderley﻿ passed away Friday at the age of 81. 
news

Broncos, Vikings players test positive for COVID-19; Sunday games remain unchanged

Broncos OL ﻿Graham Glasgow and Vikings LB Todd Davis tested positive for COVID-19, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Sunday games featuring the Broncos versus the Chargers and Vikings versus the Packers remain unchanged.
news

Ravens sign Ronnie Stanley to five-year, $98.75 million contract extension

The Baltimore Ravens have signed LT Ronnie Stanley to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Friday. 
news

Falcons DE Charles Harris not expected to be suspended for hit on Teddy Bridgewater

Falcons defensive end ﻿Charles Harris﻿ was ejected from Thursday night's 25-17 win over Carolina but won't miss more action, sources tell NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
