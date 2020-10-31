Patriots expected to place WR Julian Edelman (knee) on injured reserve

New England Patriots wide receiver ﻿Julian Edelman﻿ will be missing the next three games at least.

The team is expected to place Edelman on injured reserve Saturday following knee surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per source.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said this week he expects Edelman to return this season.

Edelman had already been ruled out for this Sunday's game vs. the Bills. The veteran wideout has been a constant presence on the team's injury report this year thanks to that ailing knee.

Appearing in all six games this season, Edelman's health has come into question given his lackluster start to the 2020 season. Outside of his Week 2 performance against the Seahawks, where Edelman caught eight balls for 179 yards, the 34-year-old hasn't looked his usual self and has yet to find the end zone this year.