2021 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' RB situations ahead of free agency, draft

Top back: David Johnson ($8.51 million).





Let's not pick on Houston too much, here. The running back position is the least of the Texans' worries right now, and new Houston GM Nick Caserio wasn't in charge when this running back room was constituted. (Not to say he's even in charge as we speak.) Before the Texans cut Duke Johnson on Friday, only two teams in the NFL were slated to spend more on running backs in 2021: Tennessee (paced by Mr. 2K himself, Derrick Henry) and Dallas (led by Ezekiel Elliott). Whereas the Titans finished second in rushing and the Cowboys, in an off year, were middle of the pack, Duke and David Johnson led Houston to the second-least productive rushing offense in football. You can blame Deshaun Watson and the Texans' porous defense for that; two-headed ground games ain't worth a damn in a Texas shootout. Caserio went about remedying that issue last week, ripping Duke's $5 million contract was ripped clean off the bone. David's $8.5 million cap number can also be sliced down to a lean $2.1 million with a quick release. With a number of vets and ex-Pats hitting the market, Caserio could opt for wholly fresh meat in the backfield to pair with Watson, whose, let's say, particularities have been well publicized this winter.