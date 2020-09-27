NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen suffers torn ACL in win over Falcons

Published: Sep 27, 2020 at 05:19 PM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

While the Bears celebrated a memorable comeback win over the Falcons, an untimely injury sours their Sunday.

The Bears feared running back ﻿Tarik Cohen﻿ suffered a torn ACL during the second half of the win, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per source. And coach Matt Nagy confirmed those fears postgame by announcing Cohen will be out for the season due to the injury.

Cohen left the game after an apparent knee injury that happened during a punt return where a Falcons defender was pushed into his legs as he was making a fair catch.

Cohen's injury comes just a week removed from signing a three-year contract extension with the Bears.

The versatile running back ended the day with two carries for 21 yards and three receptions for another 20 yards. Cohen's presence in the Bears backfield and on special teams will be sorely missed.

