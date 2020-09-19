Bears, RB Tarik Cohen nearing contract extension

Cohen is in the final year of his rookie contract and he's been a versatile weapon for the Bears since coming into the league as a fourth-round selection in 2017. Cohen is an electric change-of-pace back that can make big plays running the football, or as a receiver either out of the backfield or in the slot. The diminutive speedster has also been a proven playmaker returning punts, earning a First-Team All-Pro honor as a return specialist for the 2018 season.