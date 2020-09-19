Allen Robinson resumes contract negotiations with Bears

Allen Robinson is looking to work things out with the Chicago Bears.
At the end of a week that saw the wide receiver delete references to his team on social media, Robinson has resumed contract talks with the Bears, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
On Tuesday, it was reported Robinson felt disrespected about his contract situation and the offers coming in not reflecting his fair market value. While there was no trade request put in by the wideout, the hashtag that was created and supported by teammates is now gaining momentum.
Robinson is in the final year of a three-year deal he signed in 2018. The 27-year-old has unquestionably been the best receiver on the Bears roster since his arrival, with 2019 being his best season in Chicago to date after gaining 1,147 yards off 98 receptions and scoring seven touchdowns.
Robinson's current contract earns an annual average salary of $14 million, which places him 15th among NFL wide receivers, per Over The Cap. Considering Robinson has already suffered an untimely knee injury in his career, the wideout knows the importance of security while also knowing the strength of his value.
There is still plenty of work to do for the Bears to lock in their No. 1 receiver, but a step in the right direction is a good sign for Robinson to remain in Chicago.