Allen Robinson resumes contract negotiations with Bears

Robinson is in the final year of a three-year deal he signed in 2018. The 27-year-old has unquestionably been the best receiver on the Bears roster since his arrival, with 2019 being his best season in Chicago to date after gaining 1,147 yards off 98 receptions and scoring seven touchdowns.

Robinson's current contract earns an annual average salary of $14 million, which places him 15th among NFL wide receivers, per Over The Cap. Considering Robinson has already suffered an untimely knee injury in his career, the wideout knows the importance of security while also knowing the strength of his value.