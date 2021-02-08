Vikings to promote QB coach Klint Kubiak to OC role

One Kubiak is out in Minnesota. Another Kubiak takes his place.

Following the retirement of Gary Kubiak, his son, Klint will take over the Vikings offensive coordinator job.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Vikings are promoting QB coach Klint Kubiak to the vacant OC role, per sources informed of the situation.

Signs have been pointing to Klint Kubiak's elevation since his father retired.

Head coach Mike Zimmer wanted to keep the Kubiak system in place and will do so with the 33-year-old new OC running the show.

Speaking with FanSided last week, Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson praised the job the younger Kubiak has done in the offense.

"I think Klint [Kubiak] is going to come in and do the same or even better," Jefferson said speculating on the new OC.

Added Jefferson: "If he does [get the offensive coordinator job] it's pretty much going to be the same offense, and we probably wouldn't have to go through a whole new offense."

The Vikings offense ranked fourth in yards, tied for fourth in yards per play, third in first downs and 11th in scoring in 2020.

With Gary Kubiak retiring, the Vikings are on to their fifth OC in the past five years. This time, however, the change should be limited with Minnesota keeping it within the family.