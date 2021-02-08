Around the NFL

Vikings to promote QB coach Klint Kubiak to OC role

Published: Feb 08, 2021 at 09:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

One Kubiak is out in Minnesota. Another Kubiak takes his place.

Following the retirement of Gary Kubiak, his son, Klint will take over the Vikings offensive coordinator job.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Vikings are promoting QB coach Klint Kubiak to the vacant OC role, per sources informed of the situation.

Signs have been pointing to Klint Kubiak's elevation since his father retired.

Head coach Mike Zimmer wanted to keep the Kubiak system in place and will do so with the 33-year-old new OC running the show.

Speaking with FanSided last week, Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson praised the job the younger Kubiak has done in the offense.

"I think Klint [Kubiak] is going to come in and do the same or even better," Jefferson said speculating on the new OC.

Added Jefferson: "If he does [get the offensive coordinator job] it's pretty much going to be the same offense, and we probably wouldn't have to go through a whole new offense."

The Vikings offense ranked fourth in yards, tied for fourth in yards per play, third in first downs and 11th in scoring in 2020.

With Gary Kubiak retiring, the Vikings are on to their fifth OC in the past five years. This time, however, the change should be limited with Minnesota keeping it within the family.

Rapoport added the Vikings WRs coach Andrew Janocko is expected to become Minnesota's QB coach.

Related Content

news

Bruce Arians 'very confident' Bucs can bring back most of title team in 2021

The Super Bowl champion Buccaneers face a number of roster questions heading into the offseason, but head coach Bruce Arians is confident Tampa Bay will return the majority of this year's title team.
news

Bucs S Antoine Winfield Jr. on taunting Tyreek Hill: 'Something I just had to do'

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill destroyed the Buccaneers the first time the two teams played each other this season. During Super Bowl LV, the Bucs had the upper hand and Antoine Winfield made sure to let Hill know.
news

Who could Tom Brady, Bucs face to kick off 2021 season?

Fresh off his Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady has already announced he's returning for his quest for an eighth Super Bowl ring in 2021. Who might Brady and the Bucs face when they kick off the 2021 season?
news

Andy Reid on Chiefs' 'uncharacteristic' penalties in Super Bowl loss: 'It's too bad it happened today'

Kansas City was flagged eight times for 95 yards in the first two quarters of play, the most penalty yards against any team in the first half of a game this season, per NFL Research.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Celebrating the great Chris Wesseling 

Following Chris Wesseling's tragic passing on Friday, the heroes dedicate this episode to remembering and telling stories about their late friend.
news

Rob Gronkowski says he'll 'remain unretired', sees himself returning to Bucs in 2021

After winning another Super Bowl with Tom Brady, their first with the Buccaneers, Rob Gronkowski is in no hurry to return to the freedom of retirement. The getting with Brady is just too good to quit now.
news

Chiefs' repeat bid doomed by struggles up front in Super Bowl LV loss to Buccaneers

It's said often, and once again proved to be true on the greatest stage, football is won and lost in the trenches. Tampa Bay dominated up front on both sides of the ball in Super Bowl LV, turning what promised to be an entertaining game into a lopsided affair and a 31-9 Buccaneers win over the Chiefs.
news

Athletes, celebrities react to Bucs' Super Bowl LV win, Tom Brady's fifth SB MVP

Almost immediately following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, reactions to the Bucs' win and Tom Brady's fifth Super Bowl MVP honor poured in from around the world.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid: My heart goes out to all those involved in last week's crash

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Sunday following Super Bowl LV that his "heart goes out" to everyone involved in last Thursday's multi-vehicle crash.
news

Patriots congratulate Tom Brady, playfully jab at Rob Gronkowski after Super Bowl LV win

Tom Brady﻿ and the Buccaneers emerged from Super Bowl LV victorious on Sunday. And his former team was among the first to weigh in on the results.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady extends record with fifth Super Bowl MVP in win over Chiefs

Tom Brady's value is unassailable. On Sunday, it was once again super. Brady won his fifth Super Bowl MVP after leading the Buccaneers to a 31-9 blowout of the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW