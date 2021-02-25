Around the NFL

Roundup: Titans cut WR Adam Humphries after two seasons

Published: Feb 25, 2021 at 04:15 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Adam Humphries is one and done in Nashville.

The Tennessee Titans are releasing the receiver after two seasons with the club, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per sources. The team later announced he was waived.

Tennessee also agreed to terms with defensive lineman Jullian Taylor and waived defensive backs Chris Milton and Breon Borders﻿.

Humphries had two years left on a four-year deal signed with Tennessee in 2019. The WR's release clears $4.75 million in cap space in 2021, but also leaves behind $5 million in dead money this season.

In seven games last season, Humphries caught 23 balls for 228 yards and two scores. The WR was off and on the reserve/COVID-19 list all years. He leaves the Titans with 60 catches for 602 yards and four TDs, a far cry from the production he established in his four years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As for a Titans player still on the roster, former first-round tackle Isaiah Wilson has been shopped by Tennessee recently, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

Wilson played just four snaps in his rookie season as he dealt with issues on and off the field. The 29th overall pick spent most of the campaign on either the COVID-19 or NFI list. Wilson said in a since-deleted tweet this week that he was "done with football as a Titan."

Here are the other transactions we're monitoring Thursday:

  • The Denver Broncos announced Thursday they have released the veteran defensive tackle Jurrell Casey﻿. The DT's release will free up close to $12 million in salary cap space for the Broncos, who preceded Thursday's move by cutting fellow veteran trade acquisition A.J. Bouye earlier this month.
  • The Chicago Bears are re-signing running back Ryan Nall﻿, Pelissero reported. In his second season with the team in 2020, Nall tallied 67 yards and a score on 11 touches. He was slated to be a restricted free agent at the start of the new league year.

Related Content

news

Texans remain unwilling to talk Deshaun Watson trade

Houston is staying pat on its stance that it will not deal franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson, as the Texans are unwilling to discuss a swap -- though some teams have left offers on voicemails, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Packers C Corey Linsley says 'all signs pointing toward' playing elsewhere in 2021

Standout Green Bay center Corey Linsley isn't "closing the door" on a return to the Packers, but admitted that "all signs" are pointing to him playing with a different club in 2021.
news

Frank Reich: Colts have 'right culture' but need good QB play to win title

As a trade to acquire Carson Wentz will not be official until the start of the new league year in March, Colts head coach Frank Reich could not speak Thursday on bringing in the former first-round pick. But Reich made it clear that he believes with good QB play, the Colts can take the next step forward. 
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson receiving trade interest from more than 10 teams

More than 10 teams have called the Seahawks to inquire about Russell Wilson's availability, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, following Wilson's recent critical public comments.
news

Broncos release veteran DT Jurrell Casey after one season

﻿Jurrell Casey﻿'s stint with the Broncos is officially brief. Denver announced it has released the veteran defensive tackle. Casey's release will free up close to $12 million in salary cap space for the Broncos
news

Kendall Hinton's QB cameo 'still unreal' to him, but hopes it helps him stick in NFL

Kendall Hinton carved out a place in the quirky, unexpected hall of NFL history in 2020 when he played emergency quarterback for an entire game due to COVID-19's impact on the Broncos. Looking back, Hinton still can't believe what happened.
news

LeSean McCoy still interested in playing, feels like 'rabbit's foot' after winning two Super Bowls

While LeSean McCoy has filled a tertiary role on consecutive Super Bowl winners, he still wants to lace them up. That's likely to include another new team in 2021, if one will have him.
news

New OL assistant Kevin Mawae: Watching Colts' offense 'special'

The Colts are set to return roughly 75 percent of their starting offense from 2020, but changes are coming at two or three key positions. New assistant offensive line coach Kevin Mawae said the unit has been a special one to observe thus far.
news

Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield spins Super Bowl fine amount into youth donation

Tampa Bay safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is donating the amount of $7,815 – the sum he was fined for taunting the Kansas City Chiefs' ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ during the Super Bowl – to support the Bucs' Youth Leadership Program at East Tampa's Young Middle Magnet School. 
news

49ers GM John Lynch confident in Jimmy Garoppolo as San Francisco's QB if healthy

When asked if there was any doubt ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ would be the 49ers' starter if his health was guaranteed, general manager John Lynch offered zero doubt in the QB's abilities.
news

Titans, Colts, Jaguars make joint donation toward winter storm recovery efforts in Houston

The Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars announced Wednesday that they are partnering to make a joint $100,000 donation toward the city of Houston.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW