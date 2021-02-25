Roundup: Titans cut WR Adam Humphries after two seasons

Adam Humphries is one and done in Nashville.

The Tennessee Titans are releasing the receiver after two seasons with the club, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per sources. The team later announced he was waived.

Tennessee also agreed to terms with defensive lineman Jullian Taylor and waived defensive backs Chris Milton and Breon Borders﻿.

Humphries had two years left on a four-year deal signed with Tennessee in 2019. The WR's release clears $4.75 million in cap space in 2021, but also leaves behind $5 million in dead money this season.

In seven games last season, Humphries caught 23 balls for 228 yards and two scores. The WR was off and on the reserve/COVID-19 list all years. He leaves the Titans with 60 catches for 602 yards and four TDs, a far cry from the production he established in his four years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As for a Titans player still on the roster, former first-round tackle Isaiah Wilson has been shopped by Tennessee recently, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

Wilson played just four snaps in his rookie season as he dealt with issues on and off the field. The 29th overall pick spent most of the campaign on either the COVID-19 or NFI list. Wilson said in a since-deleted tweet this week that he was "done with football as a Titan."

