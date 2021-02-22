Around the NFL

Packers RB Jamaal Williams on free agency: 'I'd really love to just be a Packer all my life if I could'

Published: Feb 22, 2021 at 02:36 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Green Bay Packers have big questions regarding their backfield heading into free agency. 

Both ﻿Aaron Jones﻿ and ﻿Jamaal Williams﻿, who combined for 1,609 of the Packers' 2,118 rushing yards in 2020, are set to hit the open market.

Williams joined NFL NOW on Monday and said if it were up to him, he wouldn't leave Green Bay.  

"I'm thinking about free agency, but I'd really love to just be a Packer all my life if I could," Williams said. "They gave me my first shot. I love Green Bay. It's just a great place to be. But you know, things happen. If things don't happen, then I'm just ready to take my shot into the free agency and show my skills to any team that's willing to take that chance on me. I'm just ready to go, man. I'm just ready to play, have fun, be myself, just bring my spark to any team willing to give me that shot."

Williams' comments echo that of Jones, who has likewise said he wants to remain with the Packers. Both likely aren't going to get that chance, particularly given the salary cap restraints this season. Odds are greater that both move on rather than both re-signing. However, that didn't stop Williams from dreaming of a scenario where he and Jones could keep playing together in Green Bay. 

"Shoot, I'm not sure. I hope it does, but if it doesn't, I'll always wish my boy the best," Williams said. "That's my boy for life. We've been together since we started our career, and it's nothing but a brotherhood. It's nothing but us just having fun and wanting the best for each other. I mean, I love him, he loves me, and we know we've got each other's back forever. And we know we came in this together, and we learned from each other by just our grit, how we came here to play, how every time we go the offseason, we try to make each other better for the team. We're so team-oriented, and we just want to do what's best for the team. That's why we connect so well."

To this point, the Packers have reportedly had more interest in trying to re-sign Jones than bring Williams back. Green Bay drafted ﻿A.J. Dillon﻿ in the second round last year in part because the team expected to lose one or both of their top running backs this offseason. We expect Dillon to have a larger role in 2021 regardless of what else happens at the position in Green Bay.

A fourth-round pick out of BYU, Williams is a solid runner who can catch the ball out of the backfield. In four seasons in Green Bay, the 25-year-old has generated 1,985 rushing yards with 10 TDs, averaging 4.0 yards per carry, and added 122 catches for 961 yards and eight additional scores. 

If a return to Green Bay isn't in the cards, Williams should find a landing spot on a short-term deal as a runner who works well in a committee, doesn't have a ton of tread on his tires and could handle a more significant workload if needed.

Related Content

news

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin diagnosed with COVID-19, away from team facility

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, an NFL team has been affected in the offseason. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is away from the team facility.
news

Mike Iupati, four-time Pro Bowl guard, retires after 11 seasons

﻿Mike Iupati﻿'s Pro Bowl career has reached its conclusion. The 11-year veteran has retired from the NFL, Iupati told The Spokesman-Review: "My body was telling me it was time to close the door."
news

Lions WR Kenny Golladay considered strong candidate for franchise tag

Along with ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ and ﻿Chris Godwin﻿, Detroit Lions receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ is a prime candidate to get franchise tagged in the coming weeks. 
news

Jets in no rush to decide on future of QB Sam Darnold

The Jets are approaching a critical destination this offseason, and their path of descent could vary drastically. With the draft still two months away, Sam Darnold's future firmly remains hanging in the balance.
news

Steelers restructure DT Cam Heyward's contract, clear $7M in cap space

The Pittsburgh Steelers have some significant financial jockeying to do in order to put the team in a competitive position entering 2021, and they took an initial step toward such a goal Monday by restructuring Cam Heyward's contract.
news

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. not giving No. 11 jersey to Carson Wentz

Heading to the Colts following last week's trade, Carson Wentz apparently won't be prying the number away from Michael Pittman, the man who's already sporting the No 11 in Indy.
news

Patriots center David Andrews 'would love to stay' in New England

Quarterback is the high-profile question mark in New England this offseason, but the Patriots also have a plethora of other queries to answer this offseason. Deciding the future of center David Andrews ranks rather high on the team's to-do list.
news

Cam Newton was 'thinking too much' on field after midseason COVID-19 bout

﻿Cam Newton﻿ was the first big-name NFL player to test positive for COVID-19 during the 2020 season, which forced the Patriots QB to miss a game. The former NFL MVP said the virus short-circuited his season.
news

J.J. Watt: 'You're gonna have to give me a second to choose a new team and city'

It's understandable that fans may want J.J. Watt to join their favorite teams, but the free agent defensive end says he's in no rush to make a decision.
news

Rams expected to hire Stanford assistant Kevin Carberry as OL coach

Sean McVay is calling on a familiar face to revamp his offensive line. The Rams are expected to hire Stanford assistant Kevin Carberry as their OL coach, Tom Pelissero reports. Carberry and McVay previously worked together in Washington.
news

Lions OC Anthony Lynn: T.J. Hockenson's 'ceiling is even higher' after Pro Bowl season

After registering a modest rookie season, TE ﻿T.J. Hockenson﻿ produced this past season like everyone expected upon the Lions drafting him No. 8 overall in 2019. New Lions OC Anthony Lynn believes it's just the beginning.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW