David Johnson agrees to terms on restructured one-year deal to stay with Texans

The Texans are doubling down on their stunning trade made a year ago -- at least for one more season.

Houston has agreed to terms on a restructured one-year deal with running back David Johnson﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The new contract is worth up to $6 million with $4.25 million guaranteed at signing, Rapoport added; Johnson's total cash is lower than in his previous contract, but his full guarantee for 2021 more than doubles from $2.1 million.

While Johnson will return to the Texans lineup, the team released cornerbacks ﻿Mark Fields﻿ and Brandon Williams, Rapoport reported.

Johnson arrived in Houston last offseason by way of the blockbuster trade that saw DeAndre Hopkins move west to the Cardinals in exchange for draft picks and Johnson, who filled a need at running back for the Texans. Johnson posted a career-high yards per-carry average of 4.7 yards on 147 attempts, scoring six touchdowns in the process, but he was far from a game-changing back in his first season with the Texans.