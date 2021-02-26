Around the NFL

Texans release RB Duke Johnson after two seasons

Published: Feb 26, 2021 at 01:12 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Duke Johnson﻿'s time in Houston is finished.

The Texans have released the running back, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Johnson's release saves the Texans $5 million in cap space, bringing Houston past the $11 million mark with the cap projected near the stated floor of $180 million, per Over The Cap.

Johnson had the less productive of his two seasons in Houston in 2020, carrying the ball 77 times for 235 yards and one touchdown in 11 games (five starts) as part of a woeful Texans running game. The versatile back also caught a career-low 28 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown, bringing his all-purpose yards total to a mere 484 on the season.

As was the case during Johnson's time in Cleveland, some wondered why he didn't receive more touches in Houston's offense. David Johnson's presence was one answer, but after two campaigns in Texas, we can come to the conclusion that Houston's trade for Johnson in the summer of 2019 produced a flop.

Johnson still carries value as a multitalented back who could flourish in the right situation. It became painfully clear in 2020 that situation was not in Houston, despite playing with one of the game's best young passers in Deshaun Watson﻿.

Related Content

news

Seahawks LB K.J. Wright: Russell Wilson 'isn't going anywhere'  

Linebacker K.J. Wright wants to stay in Seattle and he wants -- and believes -- Russell Wilson will be back, as well. "As long as I'm in Seattle, Russ is going to be the quarterback," Wright said. 
news

Giants OT Nate Solder intends to play this year following 2020 opt-out

﻿Nate Solder﻿ has made a decision about his future. The Giants will have to make one about it, too. After opting out of the 2020 season because of family concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the veteran tackle told ESPN that he intends to play this year.
news

Art Rooney II: Steelers aiming to get Ben Roethlisberger deal worked out by March 17

Steelers president Art Rooney II spoke publicly this week of Pittsburgh's approach to getting this whole contract thing figured out with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. 
news

Key Patriots opt-outs Dont'a Hightower, Patrick Chung, Marcus Cannon set to return in 2021

New England is set to welcome back three significant players who opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- linebacker ﻿Dont'a Hightower﻿, safety ﻿Patrick Chung﻿ and offensive tackle ﻿Marcus Cannon﻿ -- NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Sean McVay believes Rams' Cam Akers is an 'every-down back,' calls him 'special player'

The Rams look a whole lot different than they did a little over a year ago, and their on-the-fly transition might have a new mascot in ﻿Cam Akers﻿.
news

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke on Alex Smith: 'Hopefully we can bring him back'

Though he recently signed an extension with Washington, quarterback Taylor Heinicke is hoping the squad will bring back veteran QB Alex Smith. 
news

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin says he would 'play on' franchise tag

Impending free-agent WR Chris Godwin told MJ Acosta on Thursday that he would play on the franchise tag in 2021 if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers applied it. 
news

Sean McVay on Jared Goff's days as Rams QB: 'There's a lot of times you can smile on'

Speaking Thursday about his soon-to-be former quarterback Jared Goff, Rams coach Sean McVay looked back fondly on the days of Goff and deemed it unfair to pin the team's recent offensive woes squarely on the shoulders of the QB. 
news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Breaking Down the Rumored Rift Between Seahawks & Russell Wilson + David Cutcliffe Joins

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks return to discuss a reported rift between Russell Wilson and the Seahawks before welcoming Duke head coach David Cutcliffe to the pod.
news

Jets DT Quinnen Williams: 'I'd be disappointed' if traded by New York

The offseason isn't even a month old, and the Jets are set to look dramatically different next season because of their new coaching staff alone. More change could be coming at several positions. Whatever the final roster proves to be, DT Quinnen Williams wants to be on it.
news

Texans remain unwilling to talk Deshaun Watson trade

Houston is staying pat on its stance that it will not deal franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson, as the Texans are unwilling to discuss a swap -- though some teams have left offers on voicemails, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW