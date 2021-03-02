Around the NFL

Saints exploring trade possibilities involving DT Malcom Brown 

Published: Mar 02, 2021 at 04:01 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

With the start of the new league year a little over two weeks away, the Saints are starting to explore new avenues to find a way under the salary cap.

New Orleans has had trade conversations about potentially dealing defensive tackle ﻿Malcom Brown﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. A trade involving Brown would save the Saints about $5 million in cap space, Rapoport added.

Brown is entering the final season of a three-year, $15 million deal, meaning his acquisition would essentially amount to a one-year rental with a chance to retain him beyond it if a trade suitor so chooses. Brown has appeared in 29 games with the Saints in his first two seasons in New Orleans after making the move from New England to Louisiana, recording 61 tackles (nine for loss), three sacks and one fumble recovery.

New Orleans is currently in the worst cap situation in the entire NFL. According to Over The Cap, the Saints are $69.5 million over a projected cap of $180.5 million, and although the league has stated its cap will be $180 million at minimum, the Saints clearly have a lot of work to do to get under the cap.

Trading Brown would free up a relatively small portion of that total, but would also create another hole at a position that is already likely to be without ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿ in 2021, as he's headed to free agency in a couple of weeks. Such moves might end up being necessary, though, for the Saints to be able to qualify financially for 2021. More changes are undoubtedly coming to New Orleans, with or without a move involving Brown.

