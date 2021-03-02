Saints exploring trade possibilities involving DT Malcom Brown 

With the start of the new league year a little over two weeks away, the Saints are starting to explore new avenues to find a way under the salary cap.

New Orleans has had trade conversations about potentially dealing defensive tackle ﻿Malcom Brown﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. A trade involving Brown would save the Saints about $5 million in cap space, Rapoport added.

Brown is entering the final season of a three-year, $15 million deal, meaning his acquisition would essentially amount to a one-year rental with a chance to retain him beyond it if a trade suitor so chooses. Brown has appeared in 29 games with the Saints in his first two seasons in New Orleans after making the move from New England to Louisiana, recording 61 tackles (nine for loss), three sacks and one fumble recovery.

New Orleans is currently in the worst cap situation in the entire NFL. According to Over The Cap, the Saints are $69.5 million over a projected cap of $180.5 million, and although the league has stated its cap will be $180 million at minimum, the Saints clearly have a lot of work to do to get under the cap.