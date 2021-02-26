2021 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' QB situations ahead of free agency, draft

Seattle had a disappointing ending to the season with its quiet exit on Super Wild Card Weekend, and Russell Wilson has since been vocal about changes he'd like to see, including with his pass protection. A disconnect has been growing between Wilson and the Seahawks' brass, which has led more than 10 teams to reach out about Wilson's availability. The discord between QB and coaching staff has shifted the Seahawks from a team firmly set at the game's most important position to one with a suddenly shaky future. Wilson isn't getting any younger, and neither is Pete Carroll, but there appears to be a difference in philosophy that has driven Wilson to use the word "frustrated" publicly this offseason. The Seahawks -- as a team -- have to do better than they've done the last two seasons. Quarterback play certainly isn't the team's primary problem, but the lack of cohesion between the Seahawks' brass and the face of the franchise is starting to become one. If the two sides can't figure things out soon, there appears to be enough friction to cause a fracture in the relationship, which could lead to Wilson suiting up elsewhere sooner than later. But until then, Wilson remains one of the league's best players, and Seattle knows it. The Seahawks aren't going to blow up their opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl haphazardly.