Around the NFL

49ers GM John Lynch confident in Jimmy Garoppolo as San Francisco's QB if healthy

Published: Feb 24, 2021 at 05:19 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The San Francisco 49ers haven't been able to escape the questions about the quarterback position, primarily because their chosen starter hasn't been able to stay healthy.

If that changes, though, the club expects those inquiries to evaporate with time. When asked if there was any doubt Jimmy Garoppolo would be San Francisco's starter if his health was guaranteed, general manager John Lynch was unequivocally convinced in his response.

"No," he said Wednesday, via fullpresscoverage.com. "Not at all. I really believe that."

Lynch's response is the firmest the franchise has given on the topic since the 49ers entered an offseason surrounded by questions about the position. The skepticism is warranted because the 49ers have only gotten a single full season out of Garoppolo since he arrived via midseason trade. When available, Garoppolo has been good enough to help the 49ers compete at an elite level, reaching the Super Bowl in 2019.

The problem, of course, is Garoppolo simply hasn't been available nearly as often as expected from a franchise signal-caller.

The injuries have ranged from ankle to knee ailments, and they've all sidelined Garoppolo for considerable time. With Garoppolo starting, the 49ers are 22-8. Without him, they're 6-17.

The latter, while smaller in total, dominates impressions of the 49ers, especially after a season in which San Francisco was decimated by injuries on both sides of the ball. Few, if any, were more notable than Garoppolo's, as it left Kyle Shanahan in an unenviable position: Attempt to win with Nick Mullens﻿, or turn to C.J. Beathard out of desperation.

Neither is a good business plan for an NFL franchise, no matter how hard Mullens or Beathard tries to will the 49ers to victory. It's a quarterback-driven league, as we all know, and the 49ers need theirs if they want to have a legitimate chance of competing.

The upcoming 2021 season offers Garoppolo another chance to prove he can remain healthy enough to keep his job. If that again proves to be a fruitless effort, though, San Francisco will have no choice but to explore other options. The clock never stops ticking on a regime's tenure, and despite proving their effectiveness as a coaching and personnel duo, Shanahan and Lynch will only get so many chances. They need Garoppolo to carry his share of responsibilities in the new campaign before it's too late.

Related Content

news

Titans, Colts, Jaguars make joint donation toward winter storm recovery efforts in Houston

The Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars announced Wednesday that they are partnering to make a joint $100,000 donation toward the city of Houston.
news

Marcus Mariota trade market has dried up significantly

Raiders backup QB Marcus Mariota appeared headed towards being the latest QB to get traded this offseason. Ian Rapoport reports that the trade market has "dried up significantly" in recent days due to the incentives in Mariota's contract.
news

Roundup: Chiefs OT Mitchell Schwartz undergoes back surgery

After months of working toward a potential postseason return, Mitchell Schwartz was forced to watch his team lose the Super Bowl in street clothes. Now he's taking the opportunity to get his back ailment fixed.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'I don't want to leave' Pittsburgh

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is scheduled to hit free agency in less than a month, and his current team doesn't appear financially capable of retaining him. When tracked down by TMZ, Smith-Schuster said he's not yet considering a different team.
news

Art Rooney II: Steelers planning for Ben Roethlisberger return once contract is worked out 

Steelers president Art Rooney II confirmed the club wants ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ back in 2021. Rooney said in a statement that he met with Big Ben on Tuesday and sides agreed that they'll continue their partnership once his contract is worked out.
news

Cam Newton: 'Bill Belichick is the most misunderstood person in all of sports'

After spending the 2020 season with the Patriots, Cam Newton relayed that his perception of Bill Belichick is different from that of the outside world.
news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht: Tom Brady extension a 'possibility' 

Tom Brady﻿'s NFL career seems poised to extend beyond the two seasons for which he's signed in Tampa Bay. Bucs GM Jason Licht said that while he'll keep his conversations with Brady private, an extension is one option.
news

Falcons GM Fontenot: There's a 'balance' between building for now and future

The Atlanta Falcons hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and it's expected to be a key piece for GM Terry Fontenot as he navigates a team in need of a rebuild. 
news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 Prospects 2.0 + Scott Satterfield Joins

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks to go over DJ's top 50 prospects 2.0 and welcome Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield. 
news

Dez Bryant 'realized quick Baltimore wasn't the place for me'

After a long wait to return, WR Dez Bryant stated Tuesday on Twitter that it didn't take long for him to recognize the Ravens weren't a good fit for him, and though his time in Baltimore didn't work out, the former Pro Bowl wideout intends to play two more seasons before retiring.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid's hat, face shield displayed in Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Monday that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's game-worn hat and face shield have been put on display in the hallowed venue's "Pro Football Today Gallery."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW