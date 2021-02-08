Around the NFL

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski set record for most playoff TDs by QB-receiver combo

Published: Feb 07, 2021 at 07:17 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hadn't connected for a touchdown pass throughout the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first three rounds of the playoffs.

Perhaps the all-time great tandem was waiting for the biggest stage.

Brady hit Gronkowski for an 8-yard touchdown in the first quarter in Sunday's Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs to set the outright playoff record for most passing touchdowns by a quarterback-pass catcher tandem in NFL history.

It was the 13th Brady-Gronkowski postseason scoring hookup, breaking a tie at 12 with San Francisco 49ers all-time greats Joe Montana and Jerry Rice. The score was the first touchdown of the game -- and the first first-quarter TD of Brady's Super Bowl career -- and propelled the Bucs to a 7-3 lead with 43 seconds left in the opening stanza. Brady found Gronkowski for another score in the second quarter, hitting him on a 17-yard TD pass to extend the Bucs' lead to 14-3 with 6:05 to go in the first half.

With his first TD grab, Gronkowski also vaulted into second all-time with 13 playoff touchdown catches, breaking another tie at 12 with Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer John Stallworth. He raised that to 14 with his second score. Rice sits in first far ahead at 22.

The first-quarter score was Gronkowski's first postseason score since a two-touchdown outing in the New England Patriots' Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles to end the 2017 season.

With his second score on Sunday, Gronkowski joined Rice in becoming the only two players with multiple touchdown catches in multiple Super Bowls.

Gronkowski emerged from a one-year retirement to join Brady in Tampa Bay in each of their first NFL seasons outside of New England.

Gronkowski's return regular season saw him tally 45 receptions for 623 yards and seven touchdowns. However, leading into Sunday, Gronkowski had hauled in only two catches on seven targets for 43 yards across the Buccaneers' first three playoff games.

That changed Sunday when Gronkowski caught the fourth and fifth Super Bowl touchdowns of his future Hall of Fame career.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown, Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins active for Super Bowl

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown and Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins among questionable players active for Super Bowl LV.
news

Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead expected to play in Super Bowl LV with torn labrum

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead is expected to play through a fully torn labrum in Super Bowl LV, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named 2020 AP NFL Most Valuable Player

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the 2020 AP NFL Most Valuable Player on Saturday during "NFL Honors". It is the third MVP award of Rodgers' career.
news

Washington QB Alex Smith earns AP Comeback Player of the Year honors

Alex Smith's willpower afforded him the chance to not only continue his career but also elevate Washington to its first NFC East crown and postseason appearance since 2015. And for that, Smith was officially announced as the 2020 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
news

Browns' Kevin Stefanski wins AP Coach of the Year

Kevin Stefanski's rookie season as an NFL head coach saw him lead the Browns to their first playoff berth since 2002 and he brought home AP Coach of the Year in the process. 
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater wins 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater has been voted the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award winner. 
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry named NFL AP Offensive Player of the Year

Titans running back Derrick Henry produced the eighth-ever 2,000-yard campaign, and the fifth-highest total. It all added up to Henry being voted 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, as announced during Saturday's NFL Honors ceremony.
news

Rams DT Aaron Donald wins AP Defensive Player of the Year for third time

Los Angeles' Aaron Donald turned in another dominant season and earned yet another AP Defensive Player of the Year accolade, his third in the past four seasons.
news

Washington DE Chase Young wins AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Chase Young entered the NFL with high expectations as the top defensive player selected in the 2020 draft. The Washington edge rusher lived up to them as a rookie. Young was the clear choice for Defensive Rookie of the Year. 
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 revealed at 'NFL Honors'

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 was revealed at NFL Honors on Saturday night. The rolling announcement of inductees took place over a two-hour window and included the induction of Charles Woodson, Peyton Manning and Calvin Johnson.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert tabbed as AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Bolts quarterback Justin Herbert's debut wasn't planned, but after he was propelled into action, he never looked back. Herbert threw a rookie-record 31 TDs and has been named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW