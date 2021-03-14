Patriots agree to trade OT Marcus Cannon to Texans

As free agency beckons, the Houston Texans are turning in a busy Sunday on the trade front.

The New England Patriots are trading right tackle ﻿Marcus Cannon﻿ to the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The trade also includes "swapping picks," Rapoport added.

The deal involves some "old friends," as noted by Rapoport with first-year Texans general manager Nick Caserio working with his old team, the Patriots, and head coach Bill Belichick.

Houston dealt former Pro Bowl inside linebacker ﻿Benardrick McKinney﻿ to the Miami Dolphins for edge ﻿Shaq Lawson﻿ on Sunday, as well.

Rapoport noted that the Cannon trade was agreed to prior to Sunday, but the two deals are unlikely to be the end of moves put into play by Caserio, as he "works to fix a roster that needs plenty of help," Rapoport reported.

Cannon, 32, has won three Super Bowls with the Pats, but hasn't played since 2019 as he opted out of the 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The veteran O-lineman owns a $9.62 million cap number and the Patriots were never planning on him returning, "especially at that cap number," NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.

A 2011 fifth-round pick by the Pats, Cannon has played the duration of his pro career in New England thus far, but will return to his home state of Texas now.