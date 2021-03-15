49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk signs five-year, $27M deal

A Pro Bowl selection for five consecutive seasons, Kyle Juszczyk has established himself as arguably the game's best fullback.
And the top fullback in the NFL isn't leaving San Francisco, as the 49ers and Juszczyk agreed to a five-year deal for $27 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
Following four seasons to start his career with the Ravens, including a 2016 Pro Bowl campaign to begin his current all-star streak, Juszczyk inked a four-year, $21 million deal to head west to the Niners.
A crucial cog in Kyle Shanahan's offense, Juszczyk has been a constant in paving the way for back after back in the 49ers' rushing attack, which has rarely waned despite a rash of injuries over the past couple seasons.
San Francisco's onus heading into free agency has been on retaining its talent rather than looking outside the building, and Juszczyk's the first example of the Niners carrying through with that.