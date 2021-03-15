49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk signs five-year, $27M deal

Following four seasons to start his career with the Ravens, including a 2016 Pro Bowl campaign to begin his current all-star streak, Juszczyk inked a four-year, $21 million deal to head west to the Niners.

A crucial cog in Kyle Shanahan's offense, Juszczyk has been a constant in paving the way for back after back in the 49ers' rushing attack, which has rarely waned despite a rash of injuries over the past couple seasons.