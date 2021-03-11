Around the NFL

Roundup: Cowboys OL Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, La'el Collins restructure deals to save team $18.975M

Published: Mar 11, 2021 at 09:26 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Three-fifths of the group in charge of protecting Dallas' new $160 million quarterback are getting their money up front.

The Cowboys have officially restructured the contracts for offensive tackles Tyron Smith and La'el Collins and guard Zack Martin, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The combination of restructures creates $18.975 million in cap space for the Cowboys, who had less than $1 million in space before the adjustments to the contracts.

Dallas dealt with an unusual amount of injuries to key linemen in 2020. Smith's season was essentially lost to injury, as the seven-time Pro Bowl tackle appeared in just two games. Martin was limited to 10 games, while Collins was able to appear in all but one contest for the Cowboys.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott suffered as a result, recording a career-low 4.0 yards per carry on 244 attempts and scoring six touchdowns in 15 games.

Dallas will hope to have its line back at full strength instead of being forced to shuffle backups around to find the right mix. With Dak Prescott returning from injury, a healthy line will be essential to the Cowboys' chances of authoring a redemption campaign in 2021.

Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring Thursday:

  • The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing starting tackles ﻿Eric Fisher﻿ and ﻿Mitchell Schwartz﻿, Rapoport reported.
  • The Houston Texans restructured wide receiver Brandin Cooks to save $6.53 million versus the cap, per Rapoport.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles gained $9.408 million of cap flexibility after restructuring defensive tackle Javon Hargrave﻿'s deal, Rapoport reported.

