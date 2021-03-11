Falcons re-sign Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo

Koo was an exclusive rights free agent, meaning he'd be back as long as Atlanta would have him. After leading the league in made field goals in 2020, this one was a no-brainer.

Koo has been with Atlanta since the 2019 season, making an NFL comeback after flaming out of his first professional season after just four games with the Chargers and spending time in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football. He wrote a riveting chapter to his football tale in 2020, putting together a stellar season that saw him go 8-for-8 on field goal attempts from 50-plus yards, reset the Falcons' franchise record for most made field goals in a season (37, breaking Matt Bryant's mark of 35) and earn his first Pro Bowl nod of his young career.