Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman, a former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, announces retirement

Published: Mar 04, 2021 at 09:24 PM
A one-time Pro Bowler and a one-time Super Bowl champion, Kansas City Chiefs fullback ﻿Anthony Sherman﻿ is flying off into the sunset of retirement.

Sherman, a 10-year NFL veteran, announced his retirement Thursday in a video he posted on Twitter.

"Kansas City, thanks for all the memories,'' Sherman, 32, said in the video. "It's been a great run: Eight years, Super Bowls. But it's on to the next chapter.''

Donned in deputy sheriff gear and with a hashtag of #deputysheriff, Sherman seemed to indicate his future lies in law enforcement.

Drafted by the Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, the UConn product played his initial two seasons with the Cards before settling into Kansas City, where he was a mainstay as a special teams player and fullback after arriving via trade.

Sherman was known as "the Sausage" after Chiefs head coach Andy Reid tabbed him "a sausage with hands" following a 36-yard touchdown catch-and-run hauled in from ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ to open the 2018 season against the Chargers. Often sporting a mohawk, Sherman was a Chiefs fan favorite.

Sherman earned a 2018 Pro Bowl selection and helped the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory in the 2019 season.

Over his career, Sherman tallied 625 scrimmage yards and five total touchdowns along with 68 tackles, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

