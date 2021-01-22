Around the NFL

Steelers TE Vance McDonald retires after eight seasons

Published: Jan 22, 2021 at 09:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Defenders will no longer live in fear of being stiff-armed to the turf by Pittsburgh Steelers tight end ﻿Vance McDonald﻿.

The 30-year-old veteran announced his retirement Friday.

"My family and I are so grateful for everything NFL football has provided us in our life-all the memories both good and the difficult, the relationships and friends we've made along the way, the life lessons the game provided both me and my loved ones," McDonald said in a statement, via the team's official website. "It's always been our dream and mission to leverage the platform given us through the NFL to help serve and uplift others along the way, and we will continue to find ways to serve others as we begin this next chapter of our lives. I am proud to retire a Steeler."

McDonald was drafted in the second round of the 2013 draft by the San Francisco 49ers. After four seasons in The Bay, the Niners traded the tight end to Pittsburgh in 2017.

McDonald is the Steelers nominee for the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

"I am appreciative of Vance's contributions during the last four years of his career that he spent in Pittsburgh," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "He was a class act on and off the field, leading many of our efforts in the community while also being a voice for our social justice efforts and the community work during the pandemic. I wish he and his family nothing but the best in his retirement and his continued work to be a pillar in the community."

In four years with the Steelers, McDonald generated 117 receptions for 1,170 yards and eight TDs. He retires with a career total of 181 catches for 2,036 yards and 15 scores.

Perhaps his great highlight came in 2018 when the TE stiff-armed then-Bucs safety ﻿Chris Conte﻿ into the netherworld on a 75-yard score.

McDonald's retirement leaves Eric Ebron and Zach Gentry as the two remaining TEs on the Steelers roster.

Related Content

news

Alex Smith: 'Crazy gifted' Dwayne Haskins needs to 'eliminate' distractions

Alex Smith, who has mentored the likes of ﻿Colin Kaepernick﻿ and ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, said former teammate Dwayne Haskins can turn his career around if he cuts out the outside noise limiting his ability on the field. 
news

Sean Payton on Drew Brees: 'He's as courageous and as tough a player as I've ever been around'

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Drew Brees' wife revealed that the 42-year-old Saints QB was playing through a torn rotator cuff and a torn fascia in his foot.
news

Defensive-minded Chargers HC Brandon Staley hopes to give Justin Herbert a 'dual education'

His defensive reputation precedes him, but new Chargers coach Brandon Staley wants the world to know he's excited to showcase his offensive acumen. With a hotshot QB like Justin Herbert﻿ at his disposal, it's not hard to understand his enthusiasm.
news

Washington Football Team to make Jennifer King a full-time offensive assistant

The Washington Football Team will make Jennifer King a full-time offensive assistant after she spent the 2020 season as a coaching intern, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.
news

Washington hires Martin Mayhew as GM, appoints Marty Hurney to high-ranking front office role

The Washington Football Team has hired Martin Mayhew as their next GM, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. 
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Championship Sunday Preview with Bill Barnwell, Colleen Wolfe

A room filled with heroes: Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler preview NFL Championship Sunday.
news

Jaguars to hire ex-Lions interim HC Darrell Bevell as new OC

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to hire Darrell Bevell as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. 
news

Vikings OC, longtime coach Gary Kubiak announces retirement from NFL

After 25 seasons of coaching in the NFL, Gary Kubiak has called it a career. Kubiak, who served as the Vikings offensive coordinator and assistant head coach in 2020, announced his retirement on Thursday. 
news

Falcons hire Dean Pees as defensive coordinator, Dave Ragone as offensive coordinator

First-time head coach Arthur Smith will lean on a longtime defensive mind to coach the other side of the ball in Atlanta. The Falcons announced the hiring of veteran defensive coordinator Dean Pees, Dave Ragone as offensive coordinator and Marquice Williams as special teams coordinator on Thursday.
news

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy: 'Yes, I do want to be a head coach'

With one open coaching gig left, Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy remains unsigned. As he did during last year's Super Bowl week, Bieniemy has taken being passed over time and time again in stride.
news

New Jets HC Robert Saleh preaches togetherness, mum on Sam Darnold's future in intro presser

The Jets introduced their new head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday, one week after announcing his hire. With Saleh's arrival to New York comes a complete change in energy and outlook from the Adam Gase era.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW