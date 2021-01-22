Steelers TE Vance McDonald retires after eight seasons

Defenders will no longer live in fear of being stiff-armed to the turf by Pittsburgh Steelers tight end ﻿Vance McDonald﻿.

The 30-year-old veteran announced his retirement Friday.

"My family and I are so grateful for everything NFL football has provided us in our life-all the memories both good and the difficult, the relationships and friends we've made along the way, the life lessons the game provided both me and my loved ones," McDonald said in a statement, via the team's official website. "It's always been our dream and mission to leverage the platform given us through the NFL to help serve and uplift others along the way, and we will continue to find ways to serve others as we begin this next chapter of our lives. I am proud to retire a Steeler."

McDonald was drafted in the second round of the 2013 draft by the San Francisco 49ers. After four seasons in The Bay, the Niners traded the tight end to Pittsburgh in 2017.

McDonald is the Steelers nominee for the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.