Jason Witten retiring after 17-year career; TE will retire as member of Cowboys

Jason Witten is again calling it quits.

The tight end told ESPN's Todd Archer on Wednesday he will sign a one-day contract with the Dallas Cowboys when his contract with the Raiders expires in March and will retire as a Cowboy.

"A coach once told me, 'The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example,'" Witten told Archer. "As I hang it up, I walk away knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all. I am proud of my accomplishments as a football player on the field and the example I tried to set off of it. Football is a great game that has taught me many valuable lessons, and I look forward to passing on that knowledge to the next generation."

Witten retired in 2018 and transitioned to the broadcast booth, where he served as a color commentator for ESPN's Monday Night Football for one season. He returned to the NFL in 2019 with the Cowboys before signing a one-year deal with the Raiders in 2020, catching 13 passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games.