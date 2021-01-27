Jason Witten retiring after 17-year career; TE will retire as member of Cowboys

Jason Witten is again calling it quits.
The tight end told ESPN's Todd Archer on Wednesday he will sign a one-day contract with the Dallas Cowboys when his contract with the Raiders expires in March and will retire as a Cowboy.
"A coach once told me, 'The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example,'" Witten told Archer. "As I hang it up, I walk away knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all. I am proud of my accomplishments as a football player on the field and the example I tried to set off of it. Football is a great game that has taught me many valuable lessons, and I look forward to passing on that knowledge to the next generation."
Witten retired in 2018 and transitioned to the broadcast booth, where he served as a color commentator for ESPN's Monday Night Football for one season. He returned to the NFL in 2019 with the Cowboys before signing a one-year deal with the Raiders in 2020, catching 13 passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games.
Witten spent all but his final season with the Cowboys, catching 1,215 passes for 12,977 yards and 72 scores while wearing the star on his helmet. He'll end his career in Dallas, and is likely to receive a call to Canton as a future member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.