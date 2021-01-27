Around the NFL

Jason Witten retiring after 17-year career; TE will retire as member of Cowboys

Published: Jan 27, 2021 at 04:19 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jason Witten is again calling it quits.

The tight end told ESPN's Todd Archer on Wednesday he will sign a one-day contract with the Dallas Cowboys when his contract with the Raiders expires in March and will retire as a Cowboy.

"A coach once told me, 'The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example,'" Witten told Archer. "As I hang it up, I walk away knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all. I am proud of my accomplishments as a football player on the field and the example I tried to set off of it. Football is a great game that has taught me many valuable lessons, and I look forward to passing on that knowledge to the next generation."

Witten retired in 2018 and transitioned to the broadcast booth, where he served as a color commentator for ESPN's Monday Night Football for one season. He returned to the NFL in 2019 with the Cowboys before signing a one-year deal with the Raiders in 2020, catching 13 passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Witten spent all but his final season with the Cowboys, catching 1,215 passes for 12,977 yards and 72 scores while wearing the star on his helmet. He'll end his career in Dallas, and is likely to receive a call to Canton as a future member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Related Content

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh still non-committal on Sam Darnold, says he's 'an unbelievable talent'

During an appearance on the latest of the Huddle & Flow podcast with NFL Network's Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter, Jets head coach Robert Saleh remained quiet on whether or not he believes the Sam Darnold is going to be the guy next season. 
news

Jim Irsay: QB situation is 'opportunity' for Colts to remain competitive in 2021 and beyond

Having once proclaimed his Colts as the NFL's most complete team, Jim Irsay told the media on Wednesday that there are a bevy of roster spots in need of improvement, with quarterback of course one of them after the retirement of Philip Rivers. 
news

Rams expected to have open QB competition if Jared Goff isn't traded

An open quarterback competition between Rams quarterback Jared Goff and backup ﻿John Wolford﻿ should be expected this summer if Los Angeles does not trade Goff before the Rams open camp.
news

Seahawks OT Chad Wheeler arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence assault

Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman ﻿Chad Wheeler﻿ bonded out from King County (Wash.) Correctional Facility on Tuesday following a weekend arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence.
news

Bills GM Brandon Beane not anticipating 'any blockbuster moves' this offseason

The Bills made a pivotal trade 10 months ago and reached the AFC Championship Game in the 2020 season. After falling short of Super Bowl LV, Buffalo will have limited resources as it looks to improve this offseason.
news

Saints GM Mickey Loomis on future at QB: 'We'll wait for' Drew Brees to make his decision

The Saints head into the offseason with pressing questions at the quarterback position. First, as GM Mickey Loomis noted in an end-of-season press conference, the club awaits ﻿Drew Brees﻿' decision on his future. 
news

Wednesday's injury and roster news: Buccaneers S Jordan Whitehead hoping to play in Super Bowl LV

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope to have its starting safety ﻿Jordan Whitehead﻿ back on the field for Super Bowl LV. Plus, other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Wednesday.
news

Steelers LB Bud Dupree (ACL) plans to be ready for training camp: 'I'm ahead of schedule in rehab'

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Wednesday, Steelers edge rusher Bud Dupree, who tore his ACL on Week 12, said he plans to be ready for training camp.
news

Would Bruce Arians retire if Bucs beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LV? 'Hell no. I'm going for two'

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers best the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Bruce Arians won't ride off into the sunset atop the football world.
news

Sean McDermott acknowledges 'gap' between Bills, Chiefs, including 'the speed element'

The Chiefs are on the verge of becoming the latest dynasty to dominate the AFC, but Buffalo is hot on their trail. Bills coach Sean McDermott knows his team still has strides to make to compete with K.C.
news

Vikings TE Rudolph not interested in pay cut: 'I think I'm worth every dime of my contract'

Kyle Rudolph speaks openly about his down year in production, but while the Vikings TE doesn't feel the need to take a pay cut, Minnesota has decisions to make with limited cap space.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW