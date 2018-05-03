Cowboys TE Jason Witten retires after 15 seasons

"There's an old saying in pro football: The circus doesn't stay in town forever," Witten said. "And when you're young, I think it takes on a meaning that, when your opportunity comes, grab it. And as you get older, I think you realize there's a deeper meaning. No man knows when his time has come to walk away. And I'm no different. It's been said, whether right or wrong, it's better three hours too soon, than a minute too late. The man who insists on seeing the perfect clearness before he decides, he never decides. Accept life, and you cannot accept regret.