Around the NFL

Cowboys TE Jason Witten retires after 15 seasons

Published: May 03, 2018 at 01:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jason Witten will, in fact, hang up his cleats.

The Dallas Cowboys' all-time great informed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and coach Jason Garrett he will retire to join the Monday Night Football crew, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the decision.

ESPN first reported his pending retirement.

A teary-eyed Witten, alongside Jones, Garrett and plenty of current and former teammates, announced the news Thursday afternoon during an emotional news conference at The Star in Frisco.

"There's an old saying in pro football: The circus doesn't stay in town forever," Witten said. "And when you're young, I think it takes on a meaning that, when your opportunity comes, grab it. And as you get older, I think you realize there's a deeper meaning. No man knows when his time has come to walk away. And I'm no different. It's been said, whether right or wrong, it's better three hours too soon, than a minute too late. The man who insists on seeing the perfect clearness before he decides, he never decides. Accept life, and you cannot accept regret.

"After much self-reflection, prayer and faith, today I've decided that the time has come for me to pass the torch to the next generation of Dallas Cowboys and retire from the National Football League."

Witten's decision comes six days after it became known the future Hall of Famer was expected to retire and join the booth. The tight end reportedly debated the decision over the weekend, with the Cowboys' brass attempting to convince him to return for one more season.

The 35-year-old, however, ultimately chose to immediately transition into one of the best TV jobs in sports.

Witten ends his career as one of the best tight ends in NFL history, totaling 1,152 catches for 12,448 yards and 68 touchdowns. Witten walks away ranked fourth all-time in receptions, behind only Jerry Rice (1,549), Tony Gonzalez (1,325) and Larry Fitzgerald (1,234).

An 11-time Pro Bowler, Witten holds several NFL records, including most receptions in a single season by a tight end (110 in 2012) and most catches in a game by a tight end (18 in 2012). The sure-handed Witten also owns a cornucopia of team records, including most career receptions, most career receiving yards and most consecutive seasons with a reception, among others. Witten's 68 career receiving touchdowns ranks third in Cowboys history and fifth all-time among tight ends in NFL history.

Witten joined the Cowboys as a third-round pick in 2003 out of Tennessee, quickly growing into one of the most reliable pass-catchers in the NFL. After starting his career with a revolving quarterback situation that included Quincy Carter, Vinny Testaverde, and Drew Bledsoe, Witten found a groove as Tony Romo's security blanket. Witten and Romo became one of the NFL's most prolific duos, as well as BFFs, leading to the tight end's two All-Pro honors (2007, 2010). Romo-to-Witten on third down became an agonizing nightmare that regularly woke defensive coordinators from their sleep.

As happens with the majority of NFL players, Witten's play began to decline with age after 15 seasons. His 560 yards receiving in 2017 was the lowest since his rookie campaign, and his usual stellar blocking began to fall off.

Witten's retirement leaves Dallas with young question marks at the tight end position in Rico Gathers, Blake Jarwin and Geoff Swaim. Only Swaim has an NFL catch to his name -- nine total. Losing the franchise stalwart also takes away a locker-room leader for a team in transition.

With Witten picking up a MNF mic and the Cowboys jettisoning Dez Bryant, it really is a new era in Dallas.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Sirianni on Eagles' first loss of season: 'You create your own luck and we played like crap'

After winning their first eight games, the Philadelphia Eagles committed uncharacteristic errors on the way to becoming the final team to record a loss during the 2022 season, allow the 1972 Miami Dolphins to celebrate once again.

news

Did Commanders' Taylor Heinicke knock off Carson Wentz' old team and take his spot on Monday?

With Wentz' finger injury having halted the Philadelphia homecoming storyline, Washington Commanders backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke grabbed the headlines and perhaps the QB1 job on Monday night.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Commanders' win over Eagles on Monday night

Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Commanders handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season to conclude Week 10.

news

Week 10 Monday night inactives: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

The official inactives for the Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Raiders claim ex-Chargers first-round pick Jerry Tillery off waivers

The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed former Los Angeles Chargers first-round defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

news

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz suffered season-ending knee injury vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources.

news

Raiders owner Mark Davis supports Josh McDaniels amid 2-7 season: 'I think he's doing a fantastic job'

Despite the Raiders' 2-7 start under Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas owner Mark Davis is backing his new head coach.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to start vs. Ravens with P.J. Walker dealing with high ankle sprain

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks told reporters on Monday that Baker Mayfield will start in Week 11 vs. the Ravens with P.J. Walker dealing with a high ankle sprain.

news

Texans coach Lovie Smith doesn't believe it's time to bench QB Davis Mills

As Texans QB Davis Mills continues to struggle on a one-win team, head coach Lovie Smith doesn't feel the time is right to make a change at quarterback.

news

'Wolverine' Budda Baker plays through ankle injury, swipes key INT in Cardinals' win over Rams

Cardinals star safety Budda Baker wasn't supposed to be on the field Sunday against the Rams. But there he was, swiping the game-sealing interception in a 27-17 win the Cards had to have to keep their season alive.

news

Saints coach Dennis Allen not ready to bench QB Andy Dalton for Jameis Winston after latest loss

With Sunday's 20-10 loss to Pittsburgh, New Orleans fell to 3-7 on the season. Dennis Allen wasn't ready to make any declarations about the Saints' starting quarterback position after Andy Dalton's latest dud.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE