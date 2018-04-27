Dallas Cowboys TE Jason Witten expected to retire

One of the Cowboys' all-time greats appears set to call it a career.

Tight end Jason Witten is expected to retire after a 15-year playing career and join ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast booth as an analyst, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported the news first.

Witten, 35, would end a prolific career having appeared in 239 games with 229 starts, totaling 1,152 catches for 12,448 yards and 68 touchdowns.

The 11-time Pro Bowler holds numerous NFL records, including most receptions in a single season by a tight end (110 in 2012) and most receptions in a single game by a tight end (18 in 2012).

Additionally, Witten established team franchise records, including most career receptions, most career receiving yards and most consecutive seasons with a reception, among others.

Witten, a two-time first-team All-Pro selection (2007, 2010), joined the Cowboys as a third-round pick out of Tennessee in the 2003 NFL Draft.

Witten's departure leaves a void in Dallas' passing game. The Cowboys released wide receiver Dez Bryant leading up to the draft, and the duo combined for 1,398 yards and 11 touchdowns on 132 catches in 2017.

In the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cowboys used the 19th overall selection on linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. The Cowboys, however, could look to bolster the tight end and wide receiver positions over the next two days when considering Dallas is armed with nine remaining draft picks.

Options at the tight end position could include top draft prospects Dallas Goedert, Mark Andrews and Mike Gesicki.