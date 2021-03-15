Jason Verrett returns to 49ers on one-year contract, worth up to $5.5M

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported it's a one-year deal worth $5.5 million, which can become $6.5 million if Verrett makes the Pro Bowl this season.

Rapoport added that Verrett had a multi-year offer on the table but opted to return to San Francisco on a one-year pact. Verrett was ranked No. 31 on Gregg Rosenthal's list of top 101 free agents.

The former first-round pick's talent is undeniable. It's been health that has walleyed his career. From 2015 through 2019, Verrett played in just 26 games, including missing all of 2018. Before playing in 13 games in 2020, the corner had participated in only two games the previous three years.

Healthy for most of last season, Verrett proved he's still a sticky cover man. He finished with seven passes defended and two INTs in 13 games. Playing a career-high 803 snaps, the 29-year-old allowed a minuscule 76.3 passer rating, allowed 8.9 yards per reception, and gave up just one TD.

The Niners are betting on Verrett repeating that performance. If he remains healthy, the upside is sky-high for the veteran corner who can lock-down his side of the field. He'll then hit the open market next year, where he could cash in if he proves he can stay on the field.