NFL players to root for in 2020: Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott excite

CHICAGO BEARS: Allen Robinson, WR. Former Pro Bowl safety and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark recently claimed that Robinson isn't a No. 1 receiver. While I certainly respect Clark's football knowledge, that is a completely preposterous take, in my opinion. Allen has been one of the best players at his position, despite some uncertainty (to put it mildly) at the quarterback position during his time in Jacksonville and Chicago. I would say Robinson is a top-10 receiver, at worst. And really, I would make the case that he's in the top five. I mean, he ranked seventh in receptions (98) and 14th in receiving yards (1,147) last season, while catching passes from Mitchell Trubisky and Chase Daniel. Not only is he a nails, clutch receiver (as you can surmise from the visual evidence on the thread from the tweet below), but he's also been honored for his great work in his community. Good player. Even better guy.