Marshawn Lynch's agent discussing Seahawks return

The Seahawks were in a pinch in late 2019 and turned to an old friend for some help.

Their reunion with Marshawn Lynch might not be over. On Monday, Lynch told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt his agent has communicated with Seattle about a potential return to the Seahawks in 2020.

"Well, it's almost on that 'expect the unexpected,'" Lynch said when asked by Van Pelt about his future. "But just as far as right now, what I do know is, Imma keep it solid. My agent [Doug Hendrickson] has been in talks with Seattle, so like I said, we'll see what happens. If it works out and I get back up there, it is what it is. And if not, s---, I'm lookin' good. So I ain't really trippin' too much."

Lynch left the Oakland Coliseum tailgate tequila bar for the Pacific Northwest in December, returning to his old stomping (quaking?) grounds to provide the Seahawks a backfield hammer in their final month of action.

With most of CenturyLink Field drunk off nostalgia, Lynch's return was more about emotion than it was production. The veteran rushed 12 times for 34 yards and a glorious touchdown -- Pete Carroll finally ran it on first-and-goal from the 1 -- in Seattle's heartbreaking Week 17 loss to the 49ers, which cost the Seahawks the NFC West title and forced them down the tougher road of a wild-card game on the road and a Divisional Round meeting in Green Bay with the Packers.

As we all know, the Seahawks met their end in that Divisional Round contest. Lynch rushed 12 times in the game, gaining 26 yards and scoring two touchdowns but wasn't close to the every-down option he once was in Buffalo and Seattle.

The 34-year-old ringer showed 14 months of rust in his late-season action, but it sounds as if the two sides think there might still be something there. With Chris Carson working his way back from a significant injury (cracked hip), the Seahawks might need another option at the position, even if they expect Carson to be ready in time for the season.

A full depth chart is never full in Seattle, too. Last season, the Seahawks' seemingly deep backfield was decimated in less than a month's time, with Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise all suffering significant season-ending injuries. That led to the reliance on Travis Homer and the return of Lynch.

Now, Seattle's depth chart lists Carson as RB1, Penny behind him and Homer as the third runner, with new draft pick DeeJay Dallas and undrafted free agents Anthony Jones and Patrick Carr rounding out the depth chart. There's room for Lynch to at least be on the team in camp.

Could a longer build-up period help Lynch reclaim some of his past form? Will we get a 12th season of Beast Mode? Time will tell.