Overreactions to the 2021 NFL schedule: Cowboys' playoff hopes hinge on one game

Winning cures everything is what we hear so often when there is dysfunction within a team. That seems like a simple solution to repair the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, but the schedule might be a detriment to the mending process. The Packers have the fourth-toughest strength of schedule this season based on their opponents' win percentage in 2020 (.542). In Weeks 9-16, the Packers will play six playoff teams from last season in a seven-game stretch. Rodgers, the reigning MVP, will face an all-star cast of opponents in Patrick Mahomes (Week 9), Lamar Jackson (Week 15) and Russell Wilson (Week 10) during that span. Green Bay also has matchups against two of the best pass rushers in the NFL earlier in the year: the Steelers' T.J. Watt (Week 4) and Washington Football Team's Chase Young (Week 7). Rodgers led the Packers to the No. 1 scoring offense last season (31.8 PPG), but now he has to face each of 2020's top five scoring defenses. On top of that, Rodgers had his worst statistical season the year after winning the second of his three MVP awards, as he posted career-lows in completion percentage (60.7), pass YPG (238.8) and passer rating (92.7) in 2015.