NFL overreactions, Week 16: Ravens' offense not built to win Super Bowl

The Ravens rushed 40 times for 249 yards in their 27-13 win over the Giants in Week 16. It was the Ravens' fifth game of at least 200 rush yards this season (most in the NFL) and their 38th consecutive game of at least 100 rush yards, which is tied with the 1935-39 Lions for the second-longest streak in NFL history. Only the 1974-77 Steelers had a longer streak (43 games).

In a league that has shifted from run-first to pass-heavy, it is impressive Baltimore has found so much regular-season success despite being the only team in the NFL to rush on more than 50 percent of its offensive plays in each of the last two campaigns. The formula has for the most part paid off, as ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ won the 2019 NFL MVP and became the first QB in NFL history with at least 900 rushing yards in consecutive seasons.

The Ravens' dominant run game should have them in prime position for a Super Bowl LV title ... if they were playing last century.