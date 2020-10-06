NFL overreactions, Week 4: Time for Cowboys to trade Ezekiel Elliott?

Ezekiel Elliott has recorded fewer than 100 rush yards in each of the first four games of a season for the first time in his career. He's also received fewer than 15 carries in consecutive games for the first time since he entered the league in 2016. Remember, Zeke has ranked among the top two in carries and top five in rush yards in all but one of his previous four NFL seasons.

This drop-off in production through the first month of the season isn't totally surprising considering first-year Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy never had a running back finish among the top three in carries or top five in rush yards in his 13 seasons at the helm of the Packers. However, the fact that Elliott is averaging 5.8 receptions per game (would be a career-high) and 68.3 rush yards per game (would be a career-low) might mean that McCarthy isn't going to feed Zeke's appetite for carries. So, if you're not going to use Elliott to the fullest, why not deal him before a full season's worth of declining production lowers his value? Yes, this is a spicy take, but these are overreactions. What did you expect?