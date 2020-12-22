NFL overreactions, Week 15: Bears must re-sign Mitch Trubisky!

Oklahoma has become a QB factory, having churned out three QB prospects drafted in the first two rounds since 2018 (﻿Baker Mayfield﻿, No. 1 overall in 2018; Kyler Murray﻿, No. 1 overall in 2019; and Jalen Hurts﻿, No. 53 overall in 2020). No other school boasts even two such draftees in that span, much less three. In college, they all had success, as Mayfield (2017) and Murray (2018) won Heisman Trophies, while Hurts (2019) was a runner-up. However, the litmus test is the NFL -- and, as Week 15 showed, they are all passing with flying colors this season.

On Sunday, the Eagles' Hurts and the Cardinals' Murray faced off for the first time, and while Arizona ultimately prevailed, the two QBs lit up the stat sheet. Their eight combined passing and rushing TDs were the most in a game since 1950 by opposing QBs from the same college. Their 836 combined passing and rushing yards were the most in a game since 1950 by two QBs age 23 or younger.

Murray, 23, now has nine games with both a passing TD and a rushing TD this season, the most by a QB in a single season in NFL history.

Hurts, 22, is the first QB since 1950 with at least 500 passing yards and 150 rushing yards in his first two starts.